Enjoying the outdoors

Kilee and her friend Reese enjoying the nice weather at Trollwood Park in Fargo.

It’s safe to say it is finally getting nice outside. As much as I wish my dorm had a backyard just like mine back home, there are still so many things you can do outside around campus.

There are parks to be visited, dogs to be pet, hammocking to be done, Spike ball to be played and sidewalks that are ready for people to rollerblade on.

This past weekend, I spent my Saturday having fun at one of the parks in the Fargo-Moorhead area. My friends and I went to Trollwood park where some of us went frisbee golfing, played spike ball, rollerbladed or took a nap in our hammocks.

We had so much fun and were definitely exhausted after spending at least four hours at the park. There were many people playing frisbee golf, kids at the playground, people playing basketball as well as many people walking their cute dogs.

I would totally recommend going to one of the parks in the Fargo-Moorhead area. This gives you something to do on a nice day, rather than going to the mall and spending all of your money.

On the weekends in the colder months, my friends and I would either take naps all afternoon or go shopping on Saturdays. Now that spring is upon us, the weather is getting much nicer and there is so much to do outside.

Take a break from your schoolwork or bring it to the park and just relax. Your mind, body and soul all need a break sometimes. Spending the time outside will make you feel happy, and maybe even grateful.

By being able to be outside this past weekend, I am grateful. It is not every day that you get to spend the afternoon in the park with your friends, doing things you all love.

Ask your friends if they want to go to one of the parks nearby campus. You will not regret it.

You deserve to spend some time outside, go to the park. Pet that dog. Bring your rollerblades and your hammocks. Maybe bring your yard games with you too.

Any time spent outside will make you feel happy to be alive. Fresh air is out there, Fargo.