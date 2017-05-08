From the Editor’s Desk | New Staff, Same Paper

Many things change as each year passes.

The staff of The Spectrum faces turnaround as we see our beloved seniors depart, making way for new talent to find its way into the office. With the new staff comes the potential for new stories to be told we otherwise would not have heard.

As the people behind the university’s newspaper may change, some things never will. The Spectrum’s mission is toward the truth and always will be.

As the newspaper goes into its 121st year, this is still the same.

The Spectrum now exists in a post-truth, alternative fact political climate. It is an incredibly interesting time to be at a newspaper.

This newspaper’s goal is to find the one truth. Truth is singular and all its versions are mistruths.

We will seek what is right and tell it in every story.

Our staff will tell the news as it is, not how it is desired to be heard. We will not pander, sway toward the mindset of our audience or bend to any threat.

The Spectrum remains intent on providing the student body and community with relevant news, educating the public on local affairs and providing a comprehensive voice that encompasses a diverse population.

Students of North Dakota State, make your voice heard.

We will make voices heard that would not have the platform to do so otherwise.

Editors-in-chief before me have strived toward attaining that goal. Their efforts have put me at where I am at today. Through my work during my time as editor-in-chief of this excellent publication, I hope I can further pave the way for those who come after me.

I have had the privilege of working under two brilliant editors, Erica Nitschke and Benjamin Norman, whose influence and knowledge has gotten me to where I am today. My staff and I will continue to keep their legacies alive as I start to build mine.

The Spectrum has been a part of my life since the very beginning of my freshman year and it is an honor to be able to serve the newspaper as its new editor-in-chief.

In the coming year I am looking forward to hearing your voices and telling your stories.