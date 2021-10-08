Covid vaccine boosters are a must

The CDC is now recommending Covid-19 booster shots

Covid booster shot? To some, it’s a must. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention have authorized a third shot of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and BionTech SE for a big percentage of the population, says Wall Street Journal.

On Friday, Sept. 24, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommended a booster shot for those who got the Pfizer vaccine earlier or to those who are at high-risk occupational and institutional settings.

By allowing booster shots, the CDC says it “allows for millions of Americans who are at highest risk for Covid-19 to receive a Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot to help increase their protection.” The CDC recommends the booster to people 65 and older, residents in long-term care, people 50-64 who have underlying medical conditions and those 18-49 years old who might have an underlying medical condition.

Those of us at college, aged 18 and up, are at an increased risk for Covid-19 exposure and transmission and may receive a booster after six months of receiving their last dose.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the Pfizer vaccine is 91% effective in preventing the Covid-19 virus with symptoms in people ages 16 or older.

Even though there is still a 9% chance you can get Covid-19 after being vaccinated, your chances of being in urgent care are much less. The CDC says if you get vaccinated, you have a significantly smaller chance of being in the hospital or even dying.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the Pfizer vaccine is 91% effective in preventing the Covid-19 virus with symptoms in people age 16 or older.

According to Dean Bresciani, about 55% of NDSU’s on-campus student population is vaccinated. If you have questions about the Covid-19 vaccines, Student Health Services on campus is able to provide answers and resources.

I am sick of wearing a mask and I’m sure you are too — so get vaccinated. We trust doctors and scientists with so many things, why can’t we trust them with the Covid-19 vaccine?

And if you have already been vaccinated, thank you. I would recommend looking into the booster shot and asking your doctor if they recommend you getting one.

Although I already talked about vaccines this year, this is just a friendly reminder that it is cold and flu season, and we should be getting vaccinated for that as well.

Stay healthy, Bison.