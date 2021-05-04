Could concerts make a grand return this fall?

The country’s vaccination rollout is a large determining factor

Live Nation Twitter | Photo Courtesy

Concerts and touring represent the majority of an artist’s income.

Live concerts and other public events are some of the most dearly missed large gatherings that we as a community have lost since the rampant spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March of 2019, tours were postponed or canceled, and many venues and event centers forced other artists out of their bookings before our situation went from bad to worse.

With the end of the still-restrictive pandemic in sight, vaccinations have slowly been rolled out across the nation. These vaccinations have been distributed with the order of susceptibility and importance in mind, with frontline healthcare workers and first responders being offered first.

As the process of a nationwide vaccination takes much longer than many would believe, it’s sensible to approach the process with patience. However, there may be good news on the horizon once again.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s most well-known infectious disease experts, now has somewhat hopeful claims regarding these beloved events.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Dr. Fauci believes that live events can once again resume at nearly full capacity sometime this fall, as the nation is still on schedule with what was predicted in April of 2020, in terms of overcoming the pandemic and seeing restored comfort across our nation.

While this may continue to offer a bleak outlook on the state of our nation currently, it’s important to remember the capacity of many of these events. Big-name artists like Drake, Post Malone, and Beyoncé consistently selling out large arenas across the nation, the capacity can easily reach the tens of thousands.

As mask mandates and proper social distancing have become a new norm within the past year, it’s more than likely that these large events may still view these practices as common for quite some time.

For some, wearing a simple mask or having slightly more room at a crowded concert may be a great benefit. Most, however, simply look forward to enjoying these great events once again.