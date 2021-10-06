Club Spotlight: The Gaming Guild

Take a deep dive into ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ with other NDSU community members

Dungeons and Dragons Facebook | Photo Courtesy

Dungeons and Dragons is a game that brings all kinds of people together to fight enemies and solve problems as a group, enabling anyone to be whoever they want to be.

The Gaming Guild meets at 5 p.m. every Saturday on campus in room 130/132 in the A. Glenn Hill Center next to the Memorial Union. Sessions last five hours, from 5-10 p.m.

Each week there is the option to move tables or stay with one group the entire time. Each group runs a different campaign to offer a variation every week. And there’s no need to worry; if you miss a weekly meeting or change tables, you won’t fall behind since the group runs one-shots that build into each other.

Every week each table starts and finishes a mission for the Guild, and if you attend, you get gold which you can use to buy exciting specialty items.

If you’re interested, stop in any Saturday and someone will assist you in getting all caught up and help with your character creation.