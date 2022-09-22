Club Sports Corner

NDSU Clay Target Club

The NDSU Clay Target Club held practice on Tuesday and Saturday for their second straight week and the 25’s continued. On Tuesday, September 13th we had six trap shooters who got 25 straight. Those shooters included CJ Schlossen, Zeb Lewis, Matthew Harder, Zach Wisecup, Tyler Freese, and Sam Caminati. Saturday, September 17th, we had an additional three 25’s for trap shots by Benjamin Michael, Phillip Bruno, and JT Henrickson. We also had Savana Rasmussen shoot a 25-in skeet on Saturday. Congratulations to all of our 25 straight shooters from week two, keep up the good work!

The team also had the opportunity to send 10 of our shooters to Lincoln, Nebraska to compete in the NCSSAA Central Region Qualifier on Sunday. There were quite a few bumps in the road during this trip, but we all had a good time and made the best of it. Sadly, we did not bring home any trophies, but we were glad to get the experience and shoot in this event.

Come support our club at the Bison Blast this Saturday, September 24th! This event will be held at The Shooting Park of Horace starting at 10:00 a.m. We will be competing in both trap and skeet so bring a lawn chair, grab a snack from our bake sale fundraiser, and enjoy watching some great shooters!