All students interested in joining Student Government are invited to submit applications for Senate by Sunday, January 28th, at 11:59pm. Students chosen to serve on Senate will be sworn in February 11th, and commit to serving through April. The application can be reached on Student Government’s home page, at www.ndsu.edu/sg/. Please contact Vice President Katherine Mastel, at katherine.mastel.edu, with any questions you might have.
Call for Student Senator Applications
-
Jan 22, 2018, 1:04 PM
inNews, Student Government
70
0