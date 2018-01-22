Call for Student Senator Applications

Jan 22, 2018, 1:04 PM

All students interested in joining Student Government are invited to submit applications for Senate by Sunday, January 28th, at 11:59pm. Students chosen to serve on Senate will be sworn in February 11th, and commit to serving through April. The application can be reached on Student Government’s home page, at www.ndsu.edu/sg/. Please contact Vice President Katherine Mastel, at katherine.mastel.edu, with any questions you might have.

