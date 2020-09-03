Bumps and bruises

Photo Courtesy|LAT

James was set for big 2020 season before a knee injury



Chargers, Eagles continue a streak of poor injury luck

With week one of the NFL season creeping up, teams have started to ramp up activities in order to be ready for the season. However, more activities tend to lead to more injuries, and there are a number of teams have been bitten by the injury bug.

Philadelphia Eagles

It seems like every season the Eagles are hit hard by injuries, and so far, this year has been no different. Pro Bowl guard, Brandon Brooks, and left tackle, Andre Dillard, will both miss the season with Achilles and biceps injuries. Starting running back, Miles Sanders is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, first-round pick, Jalen Reagor will be out three to four weeks with a tear in his shoulder, putting his week-one availability in jeopardy.

The Eagles found a way to make the playoffs last year through their slew of injuries, but their bad injury luck keeps up, in an improved NFC East, it may be too much to overcome this year.

Los Angeles Chargers

Another team that seems to have awful injury luck in recent years is the Chargers. The status of wide receiver Mike Williams is uncertain for week one as he suffered a shoulder sprain. With a lack of WR depth, losing Williams for any sort of time will hurt.

Meanwhile, star safety Derwin James is set to have surgery on his right knee that will keep him out 6-8 months, effectively ending his season. This is a tough blow for the Chargers and James who cannot seem to shake the injury bug after he missed the first 11 games of the 2019 campaign. When James is on the field, he may not only be the Chargers’ best player but competes for one of the best safeties in the entire NFL.

San Francisco 49ers

The Niners were hit early in the offseason with Deebo Samuel suffering a serious foot injury, leaving him without a clear timeline for a return. First-round pick, Brandon Aiyuk is also week-to-week with a hamstring injury. Stud defensive lineman Nick Bosa, however, is dealing with a muscle strain in his leg. He is currently listed as week-to-week.

Although none of the injures appear to be long-lasting, the Niners likely do not want to rush any of their dudes back and put them in jeopardy to miss the time when the playoffs roll around.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns are looking to right the ship after a disappointing season. However, their secondary, which was already a weak spot, has been hit hard with injuries. Rookie second-round pick Grant Delpit will be out for the season after tearing his Achilles. Also, cornerback, Greedy Williams is dealing with a shoulder injury and does not currently have a timeline for a return to the field. Linebacker Mack Wilson appears to have avoided season-ending shoulder surgery and will only be out 4-6 weeks.

Chicago Bears

Potential starting cornerback Artie Burns will be out for the season after suffering a torn ACL. Another big hit came in the way of running back David Montgomery. He went down with a groin injury and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.

Losing your starting RB two weeks before the season starts, especially when the QB battle has yet to be won, is never ideal. However, the Bears do have the luxury of having the experienced Tarik Cohen on the roster to help hold down the fort in the backfield.

New York Giants

The Giants were dealt a couple of blows to their defense, with Xavier Mckinney and David Mayo going down with injuries. Mckinney, a second-round pick out of Alabama, was expected to start at safety, but he’s expected to miss about 10 weeks with a foot injury. Meanwhile, Mayo is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering an injury to his meniscus.