Bison Sports Shorts

NDSU drops to #4 in Coaches’ Poll –

North Dakota State is ranked No. 4 in the FCS Coaches Poll released Monday, Oct. 17, by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).



The Bison (5-2) dropped from the No. 1 spot for the first time this year with a 23-21 home loss to South Dakota State (6-1). The Jackrabbits claimed 26 of 27 first-place votes and are No. 1 for the first time in program history.



Montana, previously ranked second, fell to No. 7 with a 30-23 home loss to Idaho. It was the first loss of the season for the Grizzlies (5-1).



Montana State (6-1) is ranked second in the coaches’ poll followed by Sacramento State (6-0), which received the only other first-place vote.



The Missouri Valley Football Conference has three teams ranked including No. 17 Southern Illinois, which moved up two spots with a 30-7 win over Western Illinois.

NDSU Athletics Introduces Bison Bash, Held Oct. 26 at Kingpinz Social –

The North Dakota State athletics department is introducing a new fan event this fall, providing Bison Nation an opportunity to meet, mingle and play with this year’s winter sports teams. The Bison Bash presented by WDAY will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Kingpinz Social in south Fargo.

The event is free and open to the public and will run from 5-8 p.m. Bowling and laser tag are free to play with the Bison student-athletes, and arcade games will be available at fans’ own cost.

Baron’s Eatery Bar and Axis Tilt Snacks will be open for food and beverage purchases and fans can pick up winter sports posters for the 2022-23 season.

NDSU student-athletes and coaches from the wrestling and basketball programs will be scattered throughout Kingpinz to enjoy an evening of fun and games with Bison fans.

Kingpinz is located at 3485 Jacks Way S, Fargo, ND 58104.

Soccer’s Abby Wilkinson Named TicketSmarter Summit League Defensive Peak Performer of the Week –

North Dakota State soccer’s Abby Wilkinson has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Women’s Soccer Defensive Peak Performer of the Week for the second time this season, announced league officials on Monday.

Wilkinson picked up her fourth cleansheet of the season as she made eight stops in a 2-0 win over North Dakota on Sunday in the only game of the week for the Bison.

Leading 1-0, Wilkinson had a key diving save in the first half to keep the Bison in front. In the second half, she made back-to-back saves on North Dakota’s best chances of the game and had another diving save minutes later that helped confirm victory for NDSU.

The honor is Wilkinson’s second of the season and is the third overall for the Bison in the year. Wilkinson won the award earlier this season following a career-high 10 saves in a cleansheet at Idaho.

Wilkinson and the rest of the Bison will be back in action on Friday and Sunday as the Bison wrap up Summit League regular season play against South Dakota and South Dakota State at Dacotah Field.

O’Brien Named TicketSmarter Summit League Defensive Peak Performer of the Week

Sophomore defensive specialist Logan O’Brien has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Defensive Peak Performer of the Week for the first time in her career, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon.

O’Brien totaled a team-high 42 digs and averaged a team-best 6.00 digs per set last week. The Fort Myers, Fla., native helped NDSU (13-7, 6-2 Summit) to its first win at Denver since 2013 with a match-high 18 digs. She wrapped up the weekend with a match-best 24 digs at Omaha. It marked her second 20-dig performance of the season.

The Bison return home this week against Western Illinois on Thursday night. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. To get your student tickets, go to GoBison.com/Students

Jake Arason earns TicketSmarter Summit League Men’s Cross-Country Peak Performer of the Week

North Dakota State junior distance runner Jake Arason has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Men’s Cross Country Peak Performer of the Week; league officials announced Tuesday.

Arason earned the honor following his performance at the Bradley Pink Classic on Oct. 14, where he finished 22nd overall out of 290 runners, clocking a lifetime-best 23:59.7 for the eight-kilometer race.

The Grand Forks (Red River HS) product led the Bison to a seventh-place finish as a team, helping NDSU enter the USTFCCCA Regional Rankings at No. 14 in the Midwest this week.

Arason has been among NDSU’s top three finishers at three out of four meets this season.

NDSU cross-country teams ranked in Midwest Region

The North Dakota State women’s cross-country team has climbed to 10th in the latest Midwest Region rankings released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week.

The Bison women took sixth place out of 38 teams competing at the Bradley Pink Classic this past weekend, vaulting five spots up the regional rankings to become the top Summit League program on the women’s side.

The Midwest Region includes all Division I schools in a nine-state area comprised of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, the Bison are ranked 14th in the Midwest Region in the latest regional rankings released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week.



Like the women, the Bison men moved into the rankings following their impressive performance at the Bradley Pink Classic, taking seventh place out of 35 teams in the meet.

Both teams will wrap up their season at the Summit League Championships to be held at the Ray Richards Golf course in Grand Forks, N.D., on October 29th.