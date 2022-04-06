Bison softball drop series in Omaha

The North Dakota State softball team lost their series in Omaha this past weekend, splitting their two games on Saturday, April 2 and losing the rubber match on Sunday, April 3.

In game one on Saturday, the Bison lost 4-0. Both offenses were quiet early as both teams managed to get just one base runner on in the first two innings.

After loading the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Mavericks would take advantage to score three runs.

The Herd had a chance to get back in the game in the top of the sixth, but after managing to load the bases with zero outs, they followed that up with two strikeouts and a pop-out to end the inning.

Omaha would manage to add an insurance run in the bottom of the inning to push their lead to 4-0.

Paige Vargas took the loss for the Bison, pitching four innings while giving up two runs and striking out four batters. Savy Williams pitched in relief, pitching two innings and giving up zero earned runs.

NDSU was able to bounce back and win game two on Saturday 7-2.

The Mavericks got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI double and RBI single to give them a 2-0 lead.

The Herd responded with a run in the third with a Dez Cardenas RBI single. However, they loaded the bases later in the inning but failed to score.

The Bison were able to grab the lead in the sixth inning. Nicole Licea tied the game with an RBI double. Then, NDSU took the lead after an RBI single from Ciara Jensen.

Emilee Buringa and Molly Gates also got in on the action with back-to-back home runs to put the Herd up 6-2. For Buringa, it was her team-leading sixth home run of the season, while it was the first career home run for Gates.

In the seventh, Reanna Rudd hit a solo home run to put NDSU up 7-2, tying Buringa with six home runs on the season.

Lainey Lyle got the win for the Bison, pitching a complete game while giving up two runs and striking out three.

On Sunday, NDSU lost the rubber match in a pitching duel, falling 1-0.

Omaha scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the first after an error by the Bison.

NDSU would manage to get a pair of runners on base with two walks, but a fielder’s choice ground out and strikeout would end the inning.

Vargas would receive the loss, pitching a complete game while giving up zero earned runs and striking out six.

After losing the series to Omaha, NDSU’s record is now 20-17, 2-4 Summit, on the season. However, they have lost their first two series in conference play.

Up next, the Bison will have their home opener this weekend against Kansas City, starting with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 9. The first pitch is scheduled for noon. The Bison will play the Roos in a single game on Sunday, April 10 with the first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.