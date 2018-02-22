Bison Roundup

Baseball

North Dakota State went 2-2 this past weekend against Incarnate Word.

Friday was a doubleheader for NDSU, and the Bison won the first game 8-2. Mason Pierzchalski went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, while Matt Elsenpeter and Drew Fearing each collected a pair of hits and batted in a run.

Riley Johnson recorded the victory, throwing for five innings and allowing three hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts and six walks.

In the night game, NDSU fell 2-1, as UIW’s Luke Taggart held the Bison to three hits and one unearned run in seven innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Fearing, Elsenpeter, Jake Malec and Jayse McLean recorded the Bison’s only hits of the game.

Mitch O’Connor threw six innings, allowing one earned on two hits with three strikeouts and three walks in a no decision.

Kyle Ferderer took the loss on the mound after surrendering one unearned run in two innings with four walks and one strikeout.

It would take extra innings on Saturday, but the Bison won 4-3. Parker Harm earned the win in relief, pitching five scoreless innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Kevin Foleman collected the save with two groundouts and a flyout in a scoreless inning.

Fearing connected to hit his first career home run in the eighth to tie the game at 3-all.

McLean hit a one-out single, and Logan Busch hit the game-winning double to score McLean.

The Bison lost 6-2 in the final game of the series, as Blake Tritch suffered the loss in relief, giving up two unearned runs on two hits in two innings.

Pierzchalski led NDSU, going 3-for-5 with his first home run of the season.

NDSU (2-2) is scheduled to take on Central Connecticut State in a three-game series Feb. 23-25 in the Snowbird Baseball Classic in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Softball

Bison softball went 3-2 over the weekend at the San Diego Campbell/Cartier Classic.

Friday was a doubleheader for NDSU, and they won 9-8 over Cal State Fullerton on a two-out double from Bre Beatty in the bottom of the seventh. Beatty led NDSU, going 3-for-3, and tied a career-high of three runs scored and an RBI. Julia Luciano went 2-for-4, including the Bison’s first home run of the season.

Jacquelyn Sertic got the win on the mound, pitching 3.1 innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs, walking three and striking out three.

NDSU edged out San Diego State 2-1, as Sertic got the victory, pitching seven innings, striking out 14, allowing one walk and giving up one run on three hits.

NDSU tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth. Katie Shoultz led off with a walk and scored from first on Beatty’s double to center.

Shoultz had the game-winner in the top of the seventh, a pop fly to the second baseman, to score Montana DeCamp with the bases loaded. Vanessa Anderson, Shoultz, Beatty and DeCamp each had one hit.

NDSU lost both games Saturday, as they fell 4-1 to SDSU. Kara O’Byrne suffered the loss, giving up four earned runs on six hits in 2.2 innings pitched.

NDSU avoided a shutout in the seventh after DeCamp doubled, moved to third on a foul out and scored on a passed ball.

No. 25 Kentucky shut out the Bison 2-0. Sertic was credited with the loss, pitching seven innings, giving up five hits, striking out four and walking two.

On the final game of the weekend, the Bison defeated Cal State Fullerton 9-1 in five innings.

Up 5-1, NDSU scored four in the fifth, starting with a Maddie Hansen single that brought in Anderson. Dani Renner then connected for a three-run home run, her first of the season.

Sertic recorded the win, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks on 57 pitches.

NDSU (5-5) opens against Stephen F. Austin (6-4) at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at the Ole Miss Red & Blue Classic.

Wrestling

NDSU lost to South Dakota State 22-12 Friday, Feb. 16.

No. 10 157-pounder Clay Ream defeated No. 13 Luke Zilverberg 7-5. Ream trailed 5-3 late in the second before recording a takedown with 12 seconds left. The score remained at 5-all forced overtime and Ream recorded a takedown with 26 seconds left. He improved to 21-3 overall and 15-1 in duals.

No. 24 165-pounder Andrew Fogarty gained a 6-3 decision over Logan Peterson. Fogarty is now 27-9 overall and 11-6 in duals.

Dan Stibral (285 pounds) stopped SDSU’s run of three straight wins with a convincing 5-0 decision over Alex Macki. Stibral improved to 18-12 overall and 8-9 in duals.

No. 24 149-pounder Kyle Gliva held off a late charge for a 7-4 decision over Colten Carlson. Gliva is now 21-10 and 11-5 in duals.

NDSU is scheduled to compete in the Big 12 Championships March 3-4 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Bison finished the dual season 7-10 overall and 1-7 in #Big12WR.

Men’s golf

The North Dakota State men’s golf finished fourth at The Invitational at Savannah Harbor Sunday, Feb. 18, at The Club at Savannah Harbor.

The Bison posted round scores of 285, 292 and 300 to finish with a team score of 13-over par 877.

William & Mary captured the team title with a 54-hole 10-under par 854, while Austin Peay finished second at 7-under par 857. South Carolina Beaufort rounded out the top three in third with a 2-under par 862.

Van Holmgren led NDSU and finished tied for seventh with a career-low 54-hole score of 2-under par 214 (69-68-77), while senior Nick Myhre tied for 18th at 3-over par 219 (69-76-74).

NDSU is scheduled to return to action Feb. 26-27 at the Colin Montgomerie Invitational at Cypresswood Golf Club in Spring, Texas.

Men’s track and field

Jonah Warwick ran a personal best 600m at the UND Indoor Tune-Up on Saturday. Warwick ran 1:18.22 to break his own school record by 1.51 seconds. He ranks 18th in all of Division I this year.

Steffan Stroh once again topped 20 meters in the weight throw, taking first place with a mark of 66-00.25 (20.12m). He stands at No. 35 on the NCAA performance list this season.

Connor Salisbury and Noah Shafer both cleared 15-03.50 (4.66m) in the pole vault Saturday, with Salisbury winning and Shafer taking second.

Aron Klos won the 400m dash in 50.00 seconds.

Alex Bartholomay (Bowman, North Dakota.) took first in the mile, running a huge personal best of 4:17.81 to trim nearly nine seconds off his previous top time in the event.

Matt Neururer clocked the second-fastest 60m dash of his career, crossing the line in 7.22 seconds.

NDSU hosts the Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships next weekend Feb. 23-24.

Women’s track and field

Jen Dufner won the mile at the UND Indoor Tune-Up, clocking a season-best 5:05.70.

Josie Lilja won the pole vault, clearing an indoor personal-best 11-07.75 (3.55m). NDSU’s Jocelyn Dinius, Rachel Lee and Sydney Dale all cleared 11-01.75 (3.40m) to tie for second.

Grace Gannon (5:05.90) and Alaysia Freetly (5:06.19) finished second and third, and unattached Lizzy Heil (5:06.59) finished fourth in the mile.

NDSU hosts the Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships next weekend Feb. 23-24.