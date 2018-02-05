Bison Roundup

Wrestling

North Dakota State wrestling fell to Iowa State 21-20 after the Cyclones won the final five matches in a Big 12 Conference dual Friday, Feb. 2.

NDSU jumped out early with 125-pounder Paul Bianchi, who collected his sixth pin of the season at 4:39 over Sinjin Briggs. Cam Skora, 133 pounds, followed with his 10th fall of the season, 19-4 at 6:29 over Markus Simmons.

The Bison jumped out to a 20-3 after 141-pounder McGwire Midkiff won via forfeit. No. 9-ranked 157-pounder Clay Ream posted an 8-2 decision over Chase Straw.

Iowa State would come back and eventually take the victory. Brady Jennings recorded a 7-2 decision over No. 19-ranked 165-pounder Andrew Fogarty. Danny Bush defeated Dylan Urbach by the score of 12-9 at 174. Sam Colbray won 5-3 with a sudden victory-1 overtime win over Cordell Eaton at 197.

Men’s track and field

NDSU track and field opened competition at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in Nebraska and the Bison Open on Friday.

Steffan Stroh was the top finisher for the Bison men in the weight throw at Nebraska, posting a throw of 63-08.25 (19.41 meters) for fifth place. Jacob McBride recorded a personal-best of 61-07.00 (18.77m), ranking ninth all-time at NDSU.

Charlie Voller won the 300m at the Bison Open in Fargo, with a time of 35.50 seconds.

Matt Neururer scored a career-best 5,279 points in the heptathlon after the second day in Nebraska.

Neururer posted a personal-best time of 8.78 seconds in the 60m hurdles, cleared 15-03.75 (4.67m) in the pole vault and ran the top-time of 2:43.31 in the 1,000m. Neururer finished seventh in the meet, but ranks fifth in NDSU history in the heptathlon.

Jonah Warwick placed second at Nebraska, finishing with a season-best 1:51.44 in the 800m.

Competing unattached at the Bison Open in Fargo, JT Butler ran a 60m personal-best 6.86, finishing first. Alex Brosseau finished second with a season-best 7.00.

Payton Otterdahl passed the NDSU indoor shot put record, throwing 64-0.25 (19.56m) for first place.

NDSU alum Alex Koppy captured the Bison Open heptathlon title with a score of 4,131 points.

Women’s track and field

Amanda Levin won the pentathlon title at the Bison open Friday. Levin totaled 3,720 points for the second-best pentathlon score of her career.

Levin is ranked fifth all-time in the pentathlon at NDSU. She recorded personal-bests in the 60m hurdles (9.21 seconds) and shot put, throwing 39-05.75 (12.03m), improving by more than one foot.

Alyssa Lind won the 300m with a time of 41.52.

In Nebraska, Maddy Nilles was the top Bison finisher in the weight throw, throwing 62-10.00 (19.15m) for fifth place.

On Saturday, Alexis Woods ran an indoor personal-best in the 200m at Nebraska, running a 24.50 to move to seventh all-time at NDSU in the event.

Katie Bye ran a personal-best 2:12.33 in the 800m, ranking her second in the Summit League this season.

Katie Bostrom won the 800m with a personal-best 2:15.24 at the Bison Open Saturday.

Kylee Bergantine recorded a season-best in the triple jump with a 37-04.50 (11.39m) for second place.

Alyssa Lind was the runner-up in the 200m in 26.62. Ashley Perez took second in the 3,000m with a personal-best time of 9:58.97.

Rachel Lee cleared 11-07.75 (3.55m) for runner-up honors in the pole vault.

Ansley Schug was third in the 60m hurdles, running 9.09 in the prelims and 9.12 in the final. Peyton Frolek ran 58.78 in the 400m to take fourth place.