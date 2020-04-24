Bison football adds season tickets

The NDSU football team is adding season tickets to three sections for the 2020 season.

More season tickets are being made available for the 2020 NDSU football season. The tickets are being added in sections 13, 14 and 15 on the west side of the dome above the Bison Student section.

With NDSU being a college football powerhouse for nearly a decade, season tickets have been in high demand. Season ticket requests are due online by the end of April, but requests do not necessarily mean that season tickets are guaranteed.

NDSU priority point totals will be used to determine how the season tickets are distributed there are more requests than available tickets. According to the NDSU priority point system document on Gobison.com, the system recognizes both continuous loyalty and financial support. These factors are listed as continuous years as a season ticket holder, continuous years as a Team Makers Club member and other factors to determine point totals for new or improved seating.

This is all with the hope that a college football season, and fall athletics in general, are able to take place. It is unclear what the status surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in a few months, but right now, the NCAA has not given any indication that fall sports will be postponed or canceled.

NDSU has six home games next season, it’s first coming on Sept. 12 against Drake with the Bison home finale coming against in-state rival UND on Nov. 14.

2019 was supposed to be a, um, “down year” for the Bison after they had their largest graduating class of all time in 2018. The Bison took their rebuilding year and went 16-0, won by an average of 25 points per game and brought home their eighth title in nine seasons. In 2020, with over 15 starters returning, the Bison will be the heavy favorites to be the last team standing once again.