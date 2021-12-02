Bison basketball hits speed bumps

NDSU’s basketball teams both come up short in early week matchups

Women’s

The women’s basketball dropped its Monday night road game to Kansas State 57-78 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

Heaven Hamling led the Bison with 14 points in a tough matchup against K-State. The Wildcats jumped on the Bison early in the game after going up 16-5 to end the first quarter. The Herd showed some tenacity in the second quarter going on an eight-point run. Ryan Cobbins nailed a jumper in the paint to make it a 13-16 game.

K-State started to turn up the heat after a three-pointer from Serena Sundeen. Sundeen’s trey gave the Wildcats a seven-point lead. K-State would continue to buzz around the court the rest of the quarter. The Bison would miss a few shots to end the half, trailing by 12 with a score of 21-33.

The Wildcats would continue to dominate the third quarter stretching their lead to 25 points late in the third quarter. The Bison would start to claw back after a handful of free throws made by Emily Behnke and Kadie Deaton.

The Bison started to get the ball rolling again after a successful free throw attempt from Hamling and three-pointer from Cobbins brought it to an 11-point game. K-State would eventually take the Herd out of the game after a grueling 26-point lead put the nail in the coffin. The game would finish with a score of 57-78.

The Bison looked a little rough shooting the ball after going 20-58 from the field and a mere 11.1% from beyond the arch.

The women will play a home game against Bradley at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 in the SHAC.

Men’s

In the first half the men got the jump ball and started off hot after a three-pointer from Jarius Cook made it 5-2. Creighton started to take over after Ryan Kalkbrenner nailed an alley-oop dunk turning it into a 18-12 game.

The Bison started to bring it back after a trey from Maleeck Harden-Hayes and a pair of free throws from Dezomond Mckinney. The pair brought it back to within two for the Bison. Creighton started to turn the game around after Ryan Nembhard hit two free throws, giving the Blue Jays a nine-point lead. Creighton ended up winning the half 40-32.

In the second half, the Blue Jays came out with drive turning the game into a 16-point lead after Arthur Kaluma cashed a fade-away jumper. The Bison responded after a three from Rocky Kreuser. The half would go on to be taken over after Creighton just blew by the Herd. The final score of the game came out to be 80-55 with Creighton dominating the Bison.

Mckinney led the Bison with 13 points, the Herd finished 18-53 from the field and 9-26 beyond the arch. The Bison look to grow off the tough Creighton matchup.

The Bison will play Northland College at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the SHAC.