Annual Bridge Bash aims to unite Fargo and Moorhead for a grand time

The event will take place this Saturday at Viking Ship Park.

For those that don’t have plans on Saturday, Sept. 18, look no further than the Fargo-Moorhead Bridge Mash. The event aims to get people outside and attend a wide variety of the events that are being held by Fix It Forward Auto Care and a handful of other local sponsors.

After taking a year off from the annual celebratory event due to the worries of the pandemic, the F-M Bridge Bash is back in full force with hopes high to please the local community. The event aims to unite both sides of the river for an exciting time outside filled with fun, food, events and activities.

These events include a DJ, the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre’s Cast of “Young Frankenstein”, F-M Aerial and Movement Arts and Honeysuckle Hooping, along with much more.

It’s hard to forget about the prizes that will be given out every 15 minutes of the event, thanks in part to Nature of The North.

The first 300 students to attend at 1 p.m. will receive a free bag of goodies, as well as a ticket for a chance to win the aforementioned prizes.

In terms of live entertainment, it’s hard to pass by other local acts such as James Bergman, Live Chainsaw Carving with Team Snokraft, as well as free canoes and kayaks from River Keepers.

Get hungry while you’re attending? Don’t worry, as there’s a wide variety of local food vendors attending as well. For some delicious Mexican food, look no further than Lupe’s Tasty Tacos who will be serving alongside Northern Brain Freeze food trucks.

The event will take place between 1 and 4 p.m. at Viking Ship Park and The Hjemkomst on the other side of the river in Moorhead.

With no home Bison football game and great weather expected, feel free to attend the event for a great time outside with others from the area. All ages are welcome.