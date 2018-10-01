Fargo Foodie| Save Your Money With Homemade Burgers

Although there are many burger joints around the Fargo-Moorhead area, it can sometimes get overwhelmingly expensive for college students to cure their intense cravings for a good burger. Why not make burgers at home, where you can have leftovers for days?

Many just buy premade patties with no spices mixed in and then layer those on top. When you mix spices in with the meat and add in some onions, it creates a flavorful bite every time instead of one that is seemingly plain from a lack of seasoning.

It may seem expensive at the time, but garlic salt, parsley and pepper last a while. Yellow onions are at most two dollars, and three pounds of ground beef will cost around $12. Thus, you are paying about $14 for seven to eight burgers because the spices will be there for the next round of cooking.

For those that what to take a stab at making their own burgers, here is a recipe you can enjoy with others or just by yourself throughout the week. With this recipe, you could have a burger a day for a week.

Ingredients

3 pounds of ground beef (approximately)

3 handfuls of chopped yellow onions

3 cups parsley flakes

½ cup garlic salt

½ cup pepper

Directions