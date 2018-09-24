Is Tailgating Worth It?

Tailgating: A sports tradition that brings the teams fans together before a game. For Homecoming, this is truer than ever.

Through the eyes of someone who has never been tailgating, Homecoming seemed like the perfect time to start.

The amount of Green and Gold was endless. Bison pride was hanging, being worn and, overall, all throughout the parking lot next to the Fargodome. The number of tents with the Bison stripes highlighted by the sun seemed to go on and on for students, family and friends to gather together.

People crowded near tents with food, beers, drinks, etc. The lines for the outdoor toilets were incredibly long, but that was expected for how long people were awake and drinking to celebrate North Dakota State and the Bison.

There were even blow up bouncy houses for children to play on to keep them entertained as their parents entertained others.

The best part of tailgating was not only the pride being shared among hundreds, but the amount of different ways people were able to express it. People cut up NDSU shirts into tube tops and crop tops. People brought their dogs dressed up in jerseys and yellow and green shirts. People wore Bison hats, and some went all out by wearing flashy costumes.

The best part of tailgating was by far seeing the dogs dressed up in their Bison gear, as well as enjoying the many smells of barbecue wafting from multiple tents. If you do not see any dogs on your way over to the Fargodome to tailgate, just save yourself the trip and turn around, unless you know someone with food.

For tailgating, people need to know people to get the best experience. By knowing someone who knows someone else, you are able to hang out at one of the tents and get free food. Otherwise, it is awkward and somewhat rude going up to a stranger and asking to eat from their buffet of grills.

There are some areas that were selling stuff, but it was mostly drinks. And with drinks, food is needed, especially for day drinking.

The crowd is insane. As you push through, you see other students you’ve met on occasion or other people you want to avoid. (Everyone has those people.) When it comes to tailgating, although it is bringing people together, there are still some people you would prefer not to see, and, in this situation, it is difficult to avoid.

Pushing through the crowds is worth it to experience the bond you build with other fans (maybe once in a while). However, if you are not into crowds, never go tailgating. You will hate it.

Tailgating is like going to an extremely crowded place full of drunk people and smelling delicious food that you cannot eat, then having to go through the morning without eating. If you like the sound of that, then tailgating is the event for you. Otherwise, grab a group of friends and hang out together before the game. It will be less crowded, not as loud and you can still celebrate the NDSU team from a far.