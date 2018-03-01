Pinterest Interest| Create a Vision Board to Envision Your Future Clearly

Pixabay| Photo Courtesy

If I were to ask you what you want from your life right now, some of you may have an answer right away, but for most people, it takes a little more time. Often, it may take anywhere between a few minutes to a few years before many of us have an idea of what we want from our lives.

That is why the law of attraction, the idea that our attitudes and beliefs attract opportunities that help us live out those attitudes and beliefs, was such an appealing concept to me when I stumbled across it on Pinterest, which ultimately led me to creating a vision board.

What is a vision board? A vision board is a tool that uses the law of attraction to help you visualize what you want out of life all in one place. It helps by serving as a reminder so you can work your way toward that goal.

The magical thing about a vision board is that there is no right or wrong way to go about making one. Whether you want a physical one on a large poster board, or create a Pinterest board themed around your dreams, this concept is built around helping you visualize and enact your desires.

Here is how you can get started making your own vision board:

1. Physical or digital?

If you are creative and thrive off having a physical product, you may want to create your vision board on a poster board or even dedicate a wall in your space to your dream life.

Pinterest is another option for easy vision board creation. I would recommend using Pinterest for its instant accessibility wherever you go and to name your board something you will remember.

With the Pinterest option, it is easy to add and delete pins over time as your vision board grows and develops with your desires and dreams.

2. What are some dreams or wishes you want your board to reflect?

This is a great time to reflect on your life and what you want for yourself.

Personally, I recommend looking inward with your goals as opposed to material items, but in the end, your board is yours to create.

3. Create

Give yourself the freedom to put whatever reflects your dreams onto your vision board and know that you can always change it as you yourself change in the future.