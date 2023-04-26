5 Christian Books Everyone Should Read

My 3 current reads plus the Bible

My current and favorite reads

I’m not sure if anyone can relate, but I’m the kind of reader who reads at least 3 books at once. I’ve found that I have absolutely no peace when I only have one book going so having more than one really keeps me on my toes. As of late, I’ve really gotten into reading books on faith and Christianity, so the following are a few of my favorites/current reads.

“Small Group University” by Reverend Brad Lewis

This book is one I am required to read as a Chi Alpha small group leader, but when I say I’m doing it with a joyful heart, I mean it. The sheer amount of wisdom that Rev. Brad holds is absolutely mind-blowing, and he is probably one of the most influential Christians in my life. I feel so blessed that I have had the opportunity to know and learn from him, and I can’t wait for the knowledge he will continue to impart to me.

“The Circle Maker” by Mark Batterson

This is a book that another Chi Alpha leader recommended to me, and it has completely changed my prayer life and the posture of my heart. “The Circle Maker” outlines how we as Christians can demonstrate our faith through praying circles around what we feel lead to pray for and listen to God. My favorite thing I’ve learned is that instead of praying for something, we should have so much faith that we thank God for it before it’s even happened. I sincerely think that this read can completely change any Christian’s perspective and give new life to how you pray.

“Kingdom Authority” by E. Scott Martin

Now although I’ve just started this book, I can already tell that I am going to learn so much. So far this book has talked about the power that God has and how he can use people to exemplify this power. It talks about E. Scott Martin’s experience with freeing people of demons and how Christians should not deny the existence of demons or evil spirits within the world. This book is truly comprehensive, and I can’t wait for everything I am going to learn about.

“Love Does” by Bob Goff

I read this book a couple of years ago, but I still find myself referring back to many of the lessons Bob Goff taught me. Throughout the book, he talks about his experiences with God in his life and the part that He has played in his life. Whether it be stories of his kids growing up or when he has been confronted by great struggles, Bob Goff’s stories are timeless. He is probably one of my greatest role models with his generosity and loving heart, and I think any of his books will leave a lasting impression.

“The Bible” by Moses, Ezra, Nehemiah, David, Solomon, Asaph, sons of Korah, Heman, Ethan, Agur, Lemuel, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Daniel, Hosea, Joel, Amos, Obadiah, Jonah, Micah, Nahum, Habakkuk, Zephaniah, Haggai, Zechariah, Malachi, Matthew/Levi, John Mark, Luke, John, Paul, James, Peter, Jude, and, of course, God

I feel that this one is pretty self-explanatory, but the key to understanding your faith is getting in the Word. This is the basis of all our beliefs, and once you read the history and story of Jesus Christ, it will be hard to deny God and His existence. Through reading the Bible, I have gained so much insight into how much God desires a relationship with every one of us, and I have felt deeper love, joy, and peace than ever before.