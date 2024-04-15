Women’s Golf Wins at the Stampede at the Creek Tournament

Following a 6th place finish at the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate in South Carolina, the Women’s Golf team headed to the Stampede at the Creek tournament in Elkhorn, Nebraska. The tournament was hosted by the University of Nebraska-Omaha at the Indian Creek Golf Course

Round 1 and Round 2

Jo Baranczyk and Madi Hicks guided the Bison on day one as both were in the top five of the leaderboard while the team found itself in first place with a two-round score of 598 after the team posted identical 299 rounds to grab the early lead. St.Thomas and South Dakota State round out the top three after day one of the tournament. Individually, Baranczyk has the lead as she posted rounds of 72 (E) and 73 (+1) to grab the lead. Hicks is tied for third after identical rounds of 74 (+4) to stay within arm’s reach of her teammate on top.

Elise Hoven sits in a tie for 12th after shooting a combined score of 153 (+7) after two rounds. Norah Roberts is also inside the top 20 after shooting a 154 (+8) to sit in a tie for 16th. Cora Larson was tied for 29th place and Catherine Monty closed out the group tied for 45th place.

Final Round

The final round was a continuation of the first two rounds as the Women’s Golf team won the Stampede at the Creek by shooting a combined score of 294 in the final round and a combined three-day score of 894 to grab the team title. The team won the title by three shots over St.Thomas with South Dakota State finishing third.

Madi Hicks shot a 73 (+1) in the final round to finish in third place. This was her third top-five finish of the season. Jo Baranczyk finished with a season-low three-round total of 227 to finish in a tie for eighth place. Elise Hoven also finished in the top ten as she tied for 10th after shooting a 75 (+3).

Norah Roberts finished tied for 15th while Catherine Monty’s final round 70 (-2) was good enough for her to leap an unbelievable 25 spots up to a tie for 20th. Cora Larson finished tied for 28th place.

The team hopes to take this momentum into the Summit League championship next week from April 21 through the 23. The event will be held at the Firekeeper Golf Course in Mayetta, Kansas.