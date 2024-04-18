What are YOU thinking?

Week 003: What’s your favorite song right now?
Yes, you! Welcome to our newest column, where every week I pose one question to randomly selected students I see in Memorial Union. Last week was pretty…well, spicy, for some of you, so I decided to take things down a notch this week. Plus, I know finals are creeping up (they’re nipping at my heels, too, don’t worry). So this week I curated for you, dear reader, your handpicked Discover Weekly—as put together by your peers!
Q: What is your favorite song right now?
A: “Sex and Candy” by Small Town Titans. – A.W.
A: “Mayberry” by Rascal Flatts. – B.B.
A: “Brass Monkey” by the Beastie Boys – A.B.
A. Uh, “The Wheels on the Bus?” (after some deliberation) “Chop Suey!” by System of a Down. – Z.S.
A: “Sweetness” by Jimmy Eat World. – K.M.
A: I can’t think of any songs right at this second. I suppose “Never Take It” by Twenty One Pilots. -K.C.
A: “Bilingue” by Snow Tha Product. – J.E.
A: “Nothing at All” by the Foo Fighters. – D.A.
A: “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan. – M.S. (your beloved editor)
P.S. – Click here for a Spotify playlist of all these tracks in one place!