What are YOU thinking?

Week 003: What’s your favorite song right now?

Photo credit | pexels.com

Yes, you! Welcome to our newest column, where every week I pose one question to randomly selected students I see in Memorial Union. Last week was pretty…well, spicy, for some of you, so I decided to take things down a notch this week. Plus, I know finals are creeping up (they’re nipping at my heels, too, don’t worry). So this week I curated for you, dear reader, your handpicked Discover Weekly—as put together by your peers!

Q: What is your favorite song right now?

A: “Sex and Candy” by Small Town Titans. – A.W.

A: “Mayberry” by Rascal Flatts. – B.B.

A: “Brass Monkey” by the Beastie Boys – A.B.

A. Uh, “The Wheels on the Bus?” (after some deliberation) “Chop Suey!” by System of a Down. – Z.S.

A: “Sweetness” by Jimmy Eat World. – K.M.

A: I can’t think of any songs right at this second. I suppose “Never Take It” by Twenty One Pilots. -K.C.

A: “Bilingue” by Snow Tha Product. – J.E.

A: “Nothing at All” by the Foo Fighters. – D.A.

A: “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan. – M.S. (your beloved editor)

P.S. – Click here for a Spotify playlist of all these tracks in one place!