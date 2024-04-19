Meet the NDSU Tapestry of Inclusion’s Latest Honorees

Every year beginning in 1993, the Tapestry of Inclusion has brought a spotlight to students, staff, faculty and alumni for their work to foster inclusion at NDSU. A ceremony is held each year to induct the nominee and include their fabric of choice for the tapestry. The tapestry is displaced each year on the second floor of the Memorial Union with portraits and biographies about the honorees. For 2024, there are 7 individuals honored to the list of more than 180 prior inductees. Learn more about their work here.

HaiVy Chau

As an NDSU student pursuing a pharmacy doctorate, HaiVy Chau has been deeply involved throughout NDSU, including as a former member of Resident Hall Association Hall Government, a diversity initiative leader and a student speaker at the Talk Back to Racism events. Their Vietnamese heritage has drawn them to be a pivotal member of the Asian Student Organization

For their fabric, the brighter side represented their Flamboyant personality, and the inner side was less flashy but close up, just as colorful.

Dr. Ramona Danielson

Dr. Ramona Danielson has made an impact not only at NDSU but throughout the state. An assistant professor in the department of public health, she has made many contributions to equity in health. In particular, she has worked for American Indian students by advising them and collaborating with indigenous communities throughout the state. She was an early adopter of bringing healing and trauma-informed approaches to public health.

Paul Frost

As a Hall Director for Cater Hall at NDSU, Paul Frost has used his time at NDSU to advance inclusion, diversity, and safety for students looking for housing on campus. Finding a welcoming and safe community in the dorm life at NDSU is important for him. With his work, he has improved how LGBTQ individuals can find roommates here.

For his fabric, he chose colorful dinosaurs for the rainbow imagery symbol of pride but also because he just loves dinosaurs.

Dr. Larry Napoleon, Jr.

Dr. Larry Napoleon, Jr. has joined the tapestry for his multifaced work in advancing diversity and inclusion. He teaches a class about education for students of diverse backgrounds, he is the advisor to Black Student Association, a member of the FORWARD group which promotes women’s advancement, and much more.

His fabric was purple to pay tribute to his high school, which was very pivotal in his life. He also included names on his fabric for everyone who has shaped and inspired him.

Briana Nguyen

For years, she has always walked by the tapestry and dreamed of being honored in it. Briana Nguyen is a student majoring in microbiology. To name just a few things she is involved with, the is an active and long-time member of the Vietnamese community in Fargo, the executive commissioner for diversity and inclusion for student government, and she is the co-president of the NDSU Asian student organization where she helps plan the annual lunar festival.

She is represented by a traditional Vietnamese silk fabric gifted to her by her parents in Vietnam.

Franklin Odili

The only alum honored this year, Franklin Odili is originally from Lagos, Nigeria. Now and throughout his time at NDSU, he has continued to support international students as they make the giant leap to study here. He made mentions of his humble beginnings in Nigeria, “being here at NDSU is one of those impossibilities I never though possible.”

The cloth, given by his mom, was comprised of symbolic colors in Nigeria. It is red, green, and gold, representing love, growth, and royalty.

Dr. Nate Wood

Described as an “uncommon educator,” Dr. Nate Wood has helped students throughout the years with his commitment to identity in his teaching and research. He has worked to break down barriers in the doctoral space. Although more work, he has stood out for bring students in with him to co-learn.

His fabric included a FNC tag that includes information combating claims against furthering inclusion.