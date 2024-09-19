Starbucks-Style Egg White Feta Wrap Recipe

Makes 8 Wraps (4 Servings)

Per Serving (2 wraps): ~470-550 calories

I finally tried making the Starbucks white egg feta wrap at home, and let me just say—WOW! I’m honestly blown away by how easy, delicious and filling these wraps turned out to be. If you’re a fan of quick, healthy and protein-packed meals like I am, you’ve got to try this recipe. Not only are these wraps perfect for breakfast on the go, but they make an amazing snack or light lunch, too. The combo of fluffy egg whites, savory feta and fresh spinach wrapped in a warm tortilla… chef’s kiss! Let’s get started with the recipe!

Ingredients:

4 cups egg whites

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup fresh baby spinach, chopped

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

Salt and pepper to taste

4 whole wheat tortillas or flatbread wraps

8 tbsp cream cheese

Cooking spray or olive oil

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven:

Start by setting your oven to 375°F. Grease a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray or olive oil so our egg whites don’t stick.

2. Build the egg mixture:

This is where the magic begins! Pour your egg whites into the baking dish, making sure they’re spread evenly. Now, let’s sprinkle the crumbled feta on top—don’t be shy, this is what gives the wrap that rich, salty goodness. Next, add the chopped spinach and sun-dried tomatoes for a burst of flavor and color.

Finally, season everything with garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. I love adding extra garlic because, let’s be real, who doesn’t love garlic? This is where you can adjust the seasonings to your taste—make it yours!

3. Bake it up:

Pop the dish in the oven and let it bake for 20 minutes. You’ll know it’s done when the egg whites are set and there’s no jiggle left in the center. The smell coming from the oven at this point? Absolutely mouth-watering! Once done, let it cool for a few minutes so you can handle it easily.

4. Slice the egg bake:

Once the egg bake has cooled a bit, cut it into four equal portions. Each portion is going to be the heart of your wrap, and trust me, these little squares of egg, feta, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes are packed with flavor!

5. Time to wrap it up!

Grab your tortillas or flatbread and spread 2 tablespoons of cream cheese on each one. This is key to making your wrap creamy and indulgent! Now, place a portion of the egg bake in the center of each tortilla. Fold in the sides of the tortilla, then roll it up from the bottom, nice and snug. You’ve just made a wrap worthy of a cafe!

6. Toast for extra crunch (optional):

Want to make your wraps even better? Heat up a skillet over medium heat and toast each wrap on both sides for about 1-2 minutes. The crispy, golden edges will add the perfect texture to every bite!

7. Serve and enjoy:

Cut each wrap in half, and there you go—8 delicious servings of pure goodness! You can enjoy them right away or pack them up for later. These wraps are amazing for meal prep. I’ve been eating them all week, and they’re just as good on day three as they were on day one.

Author: Binita Saha