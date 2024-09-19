Fargo Air Museum Welcomes F-86 Sabre

Since opening its doors in 2001, the Fargo Air Museum has become a prominent nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting aviation through education, preservation and restoration. The museum houses a diverse collection of aircraft that spans multiple eras of aviation history. Exhibits range from the modern MQ-1 Predator drone to a detailed recreation of the Wright Brothers’ flier, which has been praised for its authenticity by the Smithsonian Institute.

One unique feature of the Fargo Air Museum is that several of its aircraft are still operational and occasionally fly. However, due to the rotating nature of the exhibits, some aircraft may not always be on display. The museum strives to provide visitors with new experiences on each visit, as exhibits are updated regularly.

The museum recently received the North American F-86 Sabre, a notable addition to its collection of historic aircraft. The Sabre arrived in Fargo this week with the help of community partners and will be featured at the museum’s 16th Annual Celebrity Dinner & Auction, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

The F-86 Sabre, formerly displayed at the Jamestown, ND airport, was transported to Fargo with the support of local companies High Power Crane and Industrial Builders Inc., along with dedicated community volunteers. The jet, known for its service during the Korean War, will undergo reassembly over the winter months. Once restored, it will be placed on permanent display in front of the museum’s Main Hangar, featuring a paint scheme honoring the late Maj. General Darrol Schroeder, co-founder of the Fargo Air Museum and a longtime member of the North Dakota Air National Guard.

The Fargo Air Museum is more than just a place to view historic aircraft. It offers a range of educational programs, including monthly day camps, seminars and guest speakers, aimed at aviation enthusiasts of all ages. The museum also houses a comprehensive aviation library, providing access to a wealth of historical and technical information for visitors.In addition to its educational focus, the museum’s gift shop offers a variety of toys, clothing, books and aviation memorabilia, making it a great stop for those looking for unique items.

The museum also serves as a popular venue for private and corporate events, including wedding ceremonies and receptions. Conveniently located near the Fargodome and close to dining options, the Fargo Air Museum is just moments away from Hector International Airport, making it an easily accessible stop for visitors. As a pet-friendly location, it provides a welcoming atmosphere for families, aviation enthusiasts and event attendees alike. For more information about the Fargo Air Museum, upcoming events, or ticket details, visit fargoairmuseum.org.