Praise of Pandas

These large, lovable bears have a national holiday all to themselves

Author’s Note: Research is credited to the National Day Calendar and World Wildlife. This article is dedicated to my best friend and her love of pandas.

March 16 happens to be very important to the bear family. One of their largest members, the panda, celebrates its very own national holiday on this date every year.

We all know pandas as those giant bears that live in Asia and eat bamboo. While I have personally never met a panda, in the wild or in a zoo(they do have red pandas at the Red River Zoo in Fargo, but they are considerably different from the giant panda that our minds typically think of first), I can appreciate the species being given its own holiday. They’re on the endangered species list, and hopefully, each holiday raises more awareness of their plight.

In my research into this holiday, I found several facts about pandas to share.

Pandas are at Risk of Extinction

As stated previously, giant pandas, native to the temperate forests in the mountains of southwest China, are on the brink of disappearing from the wild. Captive breeding programs are rarely successful, and there are just over 1,800 pandas left in the wild. However, their numbers are improving, moving off the “endangered” to the “vulnerable” species list within recent months.

Pandas Don’t Just Eat Bamboo

To shatter a common misconception, panda bears don’t survive solely on this grass native to their homeland of China. While bamboo is the vast majority of their diet, they will eat many forms of vegetation, and occasionally snack on small animals or eggs. They will spend around 10 to 16 hours every day eating.

Pandas Don’t Have Thumbs

They use their large wrist bones to help with gripping. This technique is not only used for grabbing their food but also for climbing and other activities that might need a thumb.

Pandas Never Hibernate

While a member of the bear/Ursus family, pandas do not hibernate in the winter and are active all year long.

Athletic Ability

Despite the lack of a thumb, pandas are fully able to climb. Not only that, but they can also swim and do handstands.

For raising awareness of the cause of pandas, or just enjoying these amazing creatures, remembering National Panda Day this year is a great place to start. Pandas are a beautiful part of God’s creation and definitely deserve some love!