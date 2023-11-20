NDSU Volleyball tops USD in a five set classic to reach the semifinals of the Summit League Volleyball championships

In a thrilling and hard-fought battle, the North Dakota State women’s volleyball team claims the victory over South Dakota in five intense sets. The Bison claimed the win in the quarterfinal round of The Summit League championships in Vermillion, S.D, at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Senior, Ali Hinze, added 13 diggs to record her 18th double-double of the season, including 17 kills and 13 digs. Freshman Arianna Blohm added a match-high six blocks and nine kills to collaborate with a .316 hitting percentage in the face-off. With a match-best of 49 assists and a team-high 17 digs, Kelley Johnson placed the NDSU winning sticker onto the Summit League Championship bracket directly after the game.

The first set of the game was an alternating-point fight between the Bison and Coyotes. NDSU won the first set with a team effort, winning 29-27. USD would then go off to win the next two sets (15-25 and 17-25), continuing the game into the fourth.

Alexis Boling put the first points up with a kill and an assist from Johnson. Both teams were neck-and-neck on the scoreboard. With the momentum shifting Kelley Johnson assists a perfect set to Lauren Jansen who gets the kill, making the score 24-22. Ally Barth and Boling executed the perfect block to prevent USD’s Brynn Paumen’s ball from entering the Bison courtside.

Persevering with this momentum into the fifth frame, NDSU took control of their destiny. With two assists and two kills back-to-back from the duo Johnson and Boling, it gave the Bison a four-point lead. Lauren Jansen as server achieved four more points for NDSU, including two service aces in a row. The game point came from another kill by Hinze, generating the final score of 15-7.

Some Senior Love

For the seniors NDSU volleyball team, Ali Hinze, Kelly Johnson, Alex Lyle, Ava Schmoll, and Taylor Quan. Both Schmoll and Johnson are playing their fifth seasons for NDSU. Both Hinze and Johnson earned All-Summit League First Team honors for the second straight season.

Kelley Johnson: For her second season in a row, Kelley Johnson was named Summit League Setter of the Year, becoming the first player in NDSU history. She joins head coach Jennifer Lopez, as the third player in NDSU history to record at least 3,000 assists and 1,000 digs in her career.

Ali Hinze: Outside hitter, Ali Hinze, ranks 14th to ever play for the Bison in the Division 1 era. Reaching the 1,151 digs mark and career kills with 1,410, making her the second player in Bison history to reach 1,000 for both.

Taylor Quan: Taylor Quan, achieved 1,131 digs throughout her four seasons and is ranked 19th in NDSU history.

The Bison will face #1 seed Kansas City on Monday night for a chance to reach the championship game on Tuesday.