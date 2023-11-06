NDSU Volleyball beats SDSU for 6th straight win

North Dakota State played South Dakota State to achieve their sixth win in a row for the Summit League. NDSU is on its highest winning streak since 2017.

In a tight first set, SDSU was trailing right behind for the majority, but NDSU was able to secure the win in the first frame, 25-23. Senior Kelley Johnson had three back-to-back assists with kills from Ally Barth, Alexis Boling, and Lauren Jansen. NDSU also claimed the second set, with a partnering 25-23 score.

The Jackrabbits came back in the hard-fought third set. SDSU hit .438 with 14 kills and no errors. The entirety of the third set was a lot of push-and-pull, with the Jackrabbits trailing at 14-11, but then putting up eight of the following 10 points on the board for a three-point lead. Nearing the end, the board was tied up 19-19, but the intense set was ultimately secured by South Dakota State.

In the fourth, the Jacks carried their drive leading 17-11. NDSU got back at 22-19, leading from a kill by Boling. SDSU’s Sylvie Zgonc finished the set for the Jacks with a kill.

NDSU came on strong and opened the set with a 5-2 lead. Freshman, Lauren Jansen, had a memorable kill at the midway point, to keep the Bison ahead. NDSU closed out the frame with five consecutive points. The final assist from Taylor Quan and a kill by Ali Hinze to shut down the Jacks and claimed victory, 3-2.

Ali Hinze received the Summit League Ticketsmarter Peak Performer of the Month for the first time in her career. She guided her team with 18 kills and 17 digs against SDSU. Kelley Johnson achieved 10 digs and five kills and reached the 50-assist plateau for the fifth time in the season.

Notably, as a team, the Bison raked up 69 kills with the double digits pertaining to Hinze with 18, Boling with 12, and Barth with 12. Quan led the way with the team’s digs, starring with 20 for the game.