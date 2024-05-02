It Was the Summer of ’24

More Fargo events for the summer

Make this summer just as memorable as the summer of 69’. I’ll be going over fun events being covered right here in North Dakota that must be on your bucket list. Don’t have one yet? Now you do. Kicking it off with the McKenzie County Fair from June 12-16! Enjoy rodeos, trade shows and motorsports! Fun for the whole family (or friend group).

Next up we got Summer Nights On Central in Valley City! Say hello to shopping, happy hour, vendors and some good ole’ live music. Summer Nights On Central runs from June 13 to August 8. For our third event, reconnect with nature with the North Dakota Parks and Recreation 2024 hiking challenge. Download the app, and discover new trails, parks and locations to hike; all while uploading your journey and logging your hikes. All around fun for some scenic views.

Our next outing is all thanks to the Lewis and Clark State Park as they can host your friends and family for a good time. Enjoy a dog job, kid’s fishing derby, live music and lawn games. What good fun!

Last but not least, in my opinion, is North Dakota’s pride and joy, RibFest. Join everyone at the Fargodome for live music, food to die for and games to play. Not to mention, vendors who traveled from down south to provide us with the most delicious ribs you’ll ever eat. If you consider any of these, you have to make it out for Ribfest.

That’s all I’ve got for you guys, but enjoy your summers any which way you’d like. Get some relaxation in before the school year starts back up and H.A.G.S.