Group of NDSU Athletes Qualify for Olympics

This article is satirical and fake. It is a part of our annual Rectrum special April Fools edition.

Throughout the men’s and women’s successful seasons, multiple athletes have qualified to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

North Dakota State’s very own Kendra Kelley is set to advance to this year’s Summer Olympics. She will be joined by her teammate, Arienne Birch; and from the men’s team, Blake Nyenati and Cam Landis will be competing as well.

This is an opportunity that all of these athletes have worked for their whole lives. Each one with their own story to tell leading up to this incredible part of their careers. Kendra Kelley has been on the NDSU Track and Field team since 2019. Before she came to Fargo she was an astonishing high school track and soccer athlete in Minnesota. Her time as a Bison has been spent running in sprinting events such as the 100, 200 and short-distance relays for outdoors. Kelley will be competing in the 100m and 200m races this summer.

Arienne Birch is only a Freshman but has had herself quite the indoor season. She took the high jump title at multiple meets this winter. Before coming to her first season at NDSU, she was competing and going to school in Canada. Before college, she competed and was runner-up in the Canadian U20 Championships. In Paris, Arienne will be competing in the high jump.

This is currently Blake Nyenati’s second season with the team. He is a Sophomore from Andover, Minnesota. Last year, as a Freshman, Blake set the new school record in the 60m hurdles running a 7.90 for NDSU. In the Paris Olympics, Blake will be set to run in the 110m hurdles along with the 400m hurdles.

Cam Landis is a thrower who has spent the last two seasons with the Bison. Previous to that, he was an athlete on the University of Pennsylvania Track Team where he placed in many Ivy League Championships. Not only that, but he played for their football team his freshman year as well. Landis is set to compete in two events this summer. First, his specialty, the shot put. And second, he will also be competing in the discus.

These athletes are taking part in rigorous and strict training this outdoor season for the Bison to coincide with the upcoming Summer Olympics. This season all eyes are on them as they continue breaking records. The 2024 Paris Olympics will start on July 26 and conclude on August 11. Track and Field coverage will begin on August 1, so tune in to support the Bison!