EP Review: “Eat The Knife”

Hanging Wound is a recent but already beloved addition to Fargo’s metal scene. Since their inception earlier this year they’ve been bringing “Midwest Death” heat to the FM area, and last month they released their debut EP. I’ve seen Hanging Wound play a couple of times, and it’s always a treat, so I was really excited when they announced this EP. Entitled “Eat the Knife,” with artwork by bassist Raven Moore, it clocks in with five tracks of good, heavy metal, and today I’m here to tell you all about it.

“Blister”

The EP opens with Blister, a track I recognize from most of the shows I’ve been at. It’s fast and punchy, throwing you in headfirst, and chock full of the chugging bass lines and powerful screams (courtesy of vocalist Landon Regner) that I find characterize Hanging Wound’s music.

“Devoured”

This is a longer track, and it doesn’t let up for a second. It’s “built on a sick-ass bass riff that absolutely rules,” according to my notes from my first listen-through, which I stand by.

“Gunshot”

This one opens with an audio sample of LL Cool J in Mindhunters (2004) and really showcases the talents of drummer Marc DeMarco. With crisp blast beats and bruising guitar, this is definitely an all-the-windows-down track. It’s also pretty staunchly anti-cop, which is how I like my metal.

“Bile”

This is my favorite track on the EP. It’s very guitar-forward and it just unequivocally bangs. I love it. I don’t know what else to say; it’s a great song.

“Eyes”

“Eyes” as a closing track leaves you wanting more. It’s a little lighter than the rest of the EP but still totally brings that Midwest Death heat.

This EP is a really strong debut for Hanging Wound that not only holds its own by itself but also gives a sneak peek at even greater things to come. I’m a huge fan and if you’re a metal enjoyer, you need to check these guys out. “Eat the Knife” is available on all streaming platforms, and you can follow them on Instagram @hanging_wound to find out where you can next catch them live. I’ll see you at the next show!