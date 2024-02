For this week’s spotlight, get ready for the martial arts and boxing club! This NDSU club is devoted to sharing and learning martial arts techniques and is open to all skill levels. Students meet in the martial arts studio on the second floor of the Wellness Center. Their schedule is as follows:

Jujitsu Mondays: 4:30-5:30 pm

Kickboxing/Karate Tuesdays 6-7 pm

Boxing Wednesdays 6-7 pm.

Reach out to the club president for questions and concerns at kyle.vanhorsen@ndsu.edu.