Bison Track and Field Teams Take UND Cup Title

This past weekend the NDSU Track & Field Teams traveled north to the Fritz Pollard Athletic Center to compete in the UND Cup hosted by the Fighting Hawks.

Meet after meet, the Bison women continue breaking records on the track. Earlier this week Nell Graham, a fifth-year senior, was named the Summit League Peak Performer of the Week. On Saturday, Graham set an NDSU record in the 300m running a time of 37.63. Continuing to break records, Kendra Kelley broke her own in the preliminaries of the 60m. Also, Kelley broke it again in the finals of the 60m. Kendra Kelley won the 60m dash with a new record of 7.36. Senior, Ilise Jennings also ran an impressive 7.46 in the 60m. Jennings placed second in the event and became the second-fastest woman at NDSU in the 60m dash. Later, Kelley once again broke her 200m record and also won the event clocking in a time of 23.50. This time put her at 26th in the nation. In the 200m as well, Allie Niska ran a time of 24.65 and placed second after Kelley. Niska moved up to spot eleven in North Dakota State history.

The men’s team similarly dominated on Saturday with placers all over the board. The throwers continue putting up big points for the team. There were two placers in the weight throw. Kaden Pastian won the weight throw with a mark of 62’6.5” and Jack Packer was in fourth throwing a 52’ 5.25”. There were also three placers in the shot put for NDSU. Cameron Landis won (56’ 10.25”), Pastian in second (56’ 9.25”), and Packer finished fourth (51’ 3.5”). The 400m was a big event for the team as well. Cullen Curl ran a personal record time of 48.06 which placed him third. His time is currently leading the summit league. Carter Elde took fourth running a time of 48.24 and Khamarly Holmes took fifth with a time of 48.80.

After a meet full of great performances, the women and men took the title. The women won the meet with 179 points, runner-up was UND with 95 points. The men’s team won with 145 points, second to them was MSUM with 56.

The Bison will stay home and host the Bison Open this Friday and Saturday at the Shelly Ellig Facility.