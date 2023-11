This week’s club spotlight falls on Design & Sign! Located in the Union, this team of graphic designers provides a wide range of printing and promotional services. Their team of talented students works to create high-quality and affordable products, taking care of all your design and printing needs! Go to them for magnets, lettering, vinyl decals, brochures, t-shirts and more! Reach out to nathan.green@ndsu.edu by email or visit them on the main level in the Memorial Union!