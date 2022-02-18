Why be a lazy sack when you can be at hacky sack?

NDSU Hacky Sack Club members encourage students to join them every Thursday night

It’s a boring Thursday night, your homework is finished, one roommate is out at the bars and the other one is already sleeping. You walk to the kitchen and reach for your last pack of Ramen, but wait…it’s gone.

With all hope lost, you at least try to turn on Netflix and yet find nothing good to watch for the fifth day in a row. It’s a sad lonely world — in your world, that is.

But not at Hacky Sack Club. Every Thursday night at 8 p.m., NDSU’s Hacky Sack club and some of its 37 members gather to get a good couple of “hacks” in with some pals.

The club formed back in 2019 and has routinely met up to get a good one hour hacky sack session in. From the words of Hacky Sack Club President, Zach Cullen, “Hacky Sack Club is just a club where people get together and play hacky sack.”

The crew listens to music and juggles a small cloth sack with their feet while making memories and friends that last a lot longer than some of their juggling rounds.

“The club is honestly the peak of my week,” Cullen said. “I have been playing hacky sack for a long time and it is great to be able to share this hobby with others. It really means a lot to me.”

So, some may be wondering, what’s the goal? What is so great about standing around and hitting a sack with your feet?

“The best part of the club is getting a ‘hack’ with a large group. Essentially, getting everyone in the hacky sack circle to hit the sack at least once,” Cullen said. “It takes a lot of coordination and effort, but it feels very rewarding to achieve.”

Hacky Sack Club encourages students with all levels of coordination to participate in their Thursday night meet-ups.

“Students should join because it is a pretty relaxing game,” Cullen said. “It is not super hard to play, so people of any skill level can get involved.”

Hit “no” on your continue watching screen and head over to play some hacky sack on a Thursday night.

“Hacky Sack Club is full of a lot of great people,” Cullen said. “We are always looking for new members, so if the club sounds interesting come stop by!”

To find out more information about the club, send an email to zachary.cullen@ndsu.edu.