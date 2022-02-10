The death of cuffing season

Hormones are decreasing, singles are increasing as cuffing season comes to an end

Cuffing season is the phenomenon that makes it seem like everyone is in a relationship from October to Valentine’s Day, but singles are in luck. Cuffing season is almost dead.

The cold weather and abundance of holidays brings many together for the season. From couple halloween costumes, meeting the family at Christmas, having a New Year’s kiss, to needing a Valentine; it is clear why many choose a partner to make these occasions easier.

Not only does the holiday-filled season have an effect on coupling, but studies show that there is an increase in both male and female hormones during the colder months, which may be to blame for the chronic coupling.

Scientific Advisor, Dr. Helen Fischer of Match, a dating app, has said an increase in hormones like testosterone, estrogen and melatonin, are possible factors that equate to the “desire to cuff,” she told Bustle.

“With the shortening days of autumn, melatonin elevates in the brain — making people more sluggish and eager to lounge at home, preferably with a sweetheart,” said Dr. Fischer on her blog. “Then testosterone rises in November, triggering even more desire to snuggle with a lover. By then, the ‘cuffing season’ is in full bloom.”

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, along with March soon bringing warmer weather, melatonin levels can be expected to decrease along with the other hormones that brought these cuffed couples together.

Tristan Cooper Smith, a licensed psychotherapist and founder of Life Lab, tells Bustle that people are often a lot lazier in the colder months, making it easier for them to couple up in order to achieve their love needs.

“Hormones change with the season due to light and temperature,” Coopersmith tells Bustle in an interview. “Our sex hormones, which are responsible for libido are super charged. We are literally just hungrier for sex during this time of the year.”

With shorter days and less socialization, it makes sense how it is much easier to please the love needs when you are in a committed relationship. Fear not though singles, the end of cuffing season is near. Days will get longer and socialization will increase with the warmer weather; hormones are decreasing meaning people are becoming less lazy and are ready to mingle. The season of love will slowly move from a need for companionship to survive the winter months to a social and less animalistic approach to relationships.

Cuffing season couples beware as the single population is set to grow this spring. “Hot girl summer”, a term coined by Megan the Stallion, is on its way and the cuffs are coming off.