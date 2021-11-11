SDSU wins Dakota Marker for second straight year

The Jackrabbits handed the Bison their first loss of the season on Saturday

Photo Courtesy | Tim Sanger

Despite a Josh Babicz touchdown, the Bison fell short in their rivalry matchup.

The Bison lost their second straight matchup against South Dakota State 19-27 in the Dakota Maker game in Brookings, S.D. on Saturday.

NDSU head coach Matt Entz said it was a, “Frustrating and disappointing day on Saturday.”

South Dakota State got the first points on the board in just 16 seconds when Pierre Strong ran in a 75-yard touchdown. The touchdown run came on the game’s second play from scrimmage. The Bison were able to retaliate later in the first quarter after quarterback Cam Miller connected with Josh Babicz for a 22-yard touchdown pass, tying the game up at 7-7.

SDSU was able to find the endzone again after a lengthy six-minute drive. Jackrabbit quarterback Chris Oladokun found receiver Tucker Kraft for 38 yards. SDSU found its way to the goal line, and Strong was able to push his way in to the endzone from the one-yard line. This was Strong’s second touchdown of the game as SDSU took a one touchdown advantage.

The Jackrabbits found the endzone again in the second quarter after a 16-play 80-yard drive. SDSU scored on a trick play after Strong passed it to Kraft for an 11-yard touchdown. The Jackrabbits added on a field goal as the clock expired making it 24-7 going into the second half.

SDSU kicked another field goal from 45-yards out halfway through the third quarter to make it 27-7. The Bison responded later in the quarter starting with a 12-yard rush from Dominic Gonnella. Then Cam Miller found RaJa Nelson from 14-yards out for a touchdown pass, making it 27-14. NDSU got a safety in the fourth quarter, and then kicked a field goal from 33-yards out. However, the Herd’s comeback bid fell short as they lost the game 27-19.

The Bison had more total yards than SDSU, but led in fumbles with two including one recovered by the Jackrabbits. Miller finished the day 15-23 with 218-yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Oladokun finished the day 13-22 with 157-yards. Jackson Hankey led the Bison in tackles with 10, and Eli Mostaert had the only sack of the game for the Herd.

Entz said that Miller is going to continue to remain as the quarterback as Quincy Patterson is still recovering from an injury. Entz remained positive despite the loss admitting that there is still stuff the Bison have to work on “We’re 8-1, we’re playing good football. Is it the best football, probably not.”

This weekend the Bison travel to Youngstown, Ohio to play Youngstown State. The Penguins are last in the Missouri Valley Conference at 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the conference.