Review: BROCKHAMPTON shines on new album “ROADRUNNER”

Coming off the success of “GINGER”, the group gets even more experimental

The album is the group’s first official LP since August of 2019.

After the immense success of their previous studio album, “GINGER”, much of America’s favorite boyband’s fanbase was worried that they would not be able to top their recent effort.

However, their new album does not just outdo their 2019 LP, it proves that BROCKHAMPTON continues to evolve forward and create entirely new sounds that are just as beautiful as what they have done in the past.

“ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE” is an entirely different sound from the band. Over the course of 13 tracks, the band continues to give fans what they have come to love and expect from them, along with much more.

Their quirky, off-kilter alternative rap reaches a new peak on “BUZZCUT” with Danny Brown, while the summer vibes that fans loved on the “GINGER” track “SUGAR” are in full force on “COUNT ON ME” with Shawn Mendes and A$AP Rocky.

Other standout tracks include “DON’T SHOOT UP THE PARTY”, “WHEN I BALL”, and the long-anticipated “BANKROLL” featuring A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg. While some tracks are bound to get more attention than others from the general public due to popularity or featured artists, the band has delivered an album that can truly be listened to without a single skip.

The new album sees the band branching out of their typical circle with an abnormal abundance of features. Some could argue that this detracts from the band’s chemistry that fans have grown accustomed to, others are more than happy to see new collaborations as they share their immense success.

As the fans continue to celebrate the release of “RR: NL, NM”, it proves to be a bittersweet moment. When bandleader Kevin Abstract took to his seldom-used Twitter account to announce the album, he also confirmed that this would be one of the final two BROCKHAMPTON albums before their conclusion as a group – in which both albums would be released before the end of 2021.

While the arrival of one of their final projects is bittersweet, it is a moment that can be taken in and put on repeat throughout the summer months. Fans should have nothing but anticipation in mind as the group prepares yet another project before the end of the year – one that’s almost guaranteed to see the group go out with a bang.

Review: 4.5/5