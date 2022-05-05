Otterdahl and Phillips named Summit League Athletes of the Week

NDSU track & field athlete Amy Phillips.

Amy Phillips and Trevor Otterdahl were named Summit League Field Athlete of the Week for their respective performances at the Drake Relays held this past weekend in Des Moines, Iowa.

Phillips, named for the first time this outdoor season, won the hammer throw in two different events held on back-to-back days. On Friday, Phillips threw the hammer 205-0 (62.48m) to win the event at the Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola, Iowa. The following day, she threw the hammer 216-7 (66.01m) to win the event at the Drake Relays.

NDSU track & field athlete Trevor Otterdahl.

Otterdahl, who has now been named athlete of the week for the seventh time this season (3 indoor and 4 outdoor), had two top 10 finishes in the three events he participated in at the Drake Relays. His hammer throw of 216-9 (66.08m) was good enough for a fourth-place finish and he added a tenth-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 59-04.25 (18.09m). Otterdahl also ended up in 14th place in the discus event with a throw of 161-1 (49-09m).

Both athletes will be back in competition on Wednesday when they travel across the river to participate in the Ron Masanz Classic at Minnesota State-Moorhead. This will be both the men’s and women’s teams’ final tune-up before the Summit League Outdoor Championships on May 12–14 in Tulsa, Okla.