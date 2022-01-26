Men’s basketball earns road split

Tough loss at Kansas City followed by thriller at Oral Roberts

The North Dakota State men’s basketball team split their two road games last week, losing to Kansas City and beating Oral Roberts.

The Herd suffered a tough loss to Kansas City, losing 80-77. NDSU had a 57-43 lead with 13 minutes remaining in the second half. Then, the Roos went on a 21-0 run to go up 64-57.

Trailing 80-77 with 5.3 seconds left, Tyree Eady had a shot to tie the game but missed a three-pointer from the top of the arc.

Turnovers and three-point shooting were a problem for the Bison, as they had 16 turnovers and shot just 27.8 percent from deep.

Rocky Kreuser led the way for the Herd, scoring a season-high 27 points while adding eight rebounds. Sam Griesel was the only other Bison in double figures, scoring 23 points.

On Saturday, the Bison picked up a 72-71 win in a last-second thriller over Oral Roberts. Sam Griesel hit the game-winning shot with 2.3 seconds left to secure the win for the Bison.

There was nothing more you could ask for in a game between two of the top three teams in the Summit League. There were seven ties and six lead changes in the game, and neither team led by more than six points at any point.

NDSU had a 70-68 lead when star point guard Max Abmas drained a three-pointer with seven seconds left for the Golden Eagles to put Oral Roberts up one.

However, that was too much time left for the Bison, as Griesel was able to dribble the ball up the length of the floor out of the time out and hit a floater along the right baseline for the win.

Griesel and Tyree Eady led the way for the Herd, posting nearly identical stat lines, both finishing with 18 points and three assists. Rocky Kreuser joined them in double figures, scoring 15 points while adding four rebounds.

The free throw line was an issue for the Bison, as they shot just 13-21 at the charity stripe, good for 61.9%. They did, however, have a good night from deep, making nine of their 22 attempts from three-point range.

The win improves NDSU’s record to 12-7 on the season and 4-3 in conference play. They find themselves ranked third in the Summit League standings, behind Oral Roberts and first place South Dakota State.

Up next, the Bison will be back home to take on St. Thomas. The game was previously scheduled to take place on Jan. 13 but was postponed due to weather.