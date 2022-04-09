Logan Williams crowned Summit League Athlete of the Month

For the first time in his career, catcher Logan Williams has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Athlete for the month of March.

During the month of March, the North Dakota State men’s baseball team posted an 11-4 record and currently resides in first place in the Summit League standings. Williams, registering a .362 batting average and a .894 slugging percentage, was a force at the plate for the Bison while also leading the team with 22 RBIs, 42 total bases and 17 hits. He also posted a noteworthy streak last month, where he hit at least one home run in seven consecutive games, pushing his season total to 10 home runs, which also leads the team.

NDSU Athletics | Photo Credit

Bison catcher, Logan Williams

The senior from Kailua, Hawaii notched two grand slams and a career-best eight RBIs in a 15-1 blowout over Northern Colorado two weekends ago. Those eight RBIs were the most in the Division I era at NDSU and one shy of the overall program record. For that performance, on March 28, Williams was named The Summit League Player of the Week.

This weekend, look for Logan Williams and the Bison bats to keep rolling when they take on St. Thomas for a three-game series.