Kappa Delta Hosts Shamrock Week

Members of North Dakota State’s chapter of Kappa Delta sought to be bailed out of “jail” this week, part of the sorority’s annual Shamrock Week.

The week aimed to raise money for local and national child abuse prevention programs last week.

Paige Schwartz, a senior studying health communication who is also Kappa Delta’s president, said there was also a GoFundMe page created for the event from which 80 percent of funds raised will be donated to the Red River Valley Children’s Advocacy Center. The center provides a safe and caring environment in the event of child mistreatment. The other twenty percent will be donated to help aid in the fight against child abuse.

Schwartz said she agrees with the distribution of the funds, and that previous donations have kept the RRVCAC running smoothly.

Jail & Bail is one event the sorority does during the week, where members of the sorority were given a slip of paper with a number on it as well as their name. When their number comes in, they were to report to the prison cell set up next to One Stop in the Memorial Union, whereupon they sat and begged for change.

Once the amount specified on the paper has been raised, the jail sentence ends. Sorority members were able to enlist the fundraising help of friends in jail as well.

Schwartz said it can be “rather sad to be in the cage, but it all goes toward a good cause.”

Allie Simser, a junior studying human development and family science who is Kappa Delta’s community service vice president, said being in the cage “ seems like a really long time,” but is also ecstatic about the cause that the donated funds go to.

Other events this week have included a photo contest, where entrants were placed into a drawing and drawn at random for the prize, and a taco feed.

Shamrock Week is a coming together week for members of the Kappa Delta Psi sorority, some of whom, such as Freshmen Melanie Stensland and Mara Fossum, have been with the sorority since their arrival here in Fargo.

Shamrock Week ran from Feb. 27 until Friday, though the sorority’s GoFundMe page runs through this week.

At press time, the GoFundMe page had raised $320 of an $8,000 goal.