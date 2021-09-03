Does the perfect bra exist?

Hans | Wikimedia Commons | Photo Courtesy

Finding a bra should not be a near-impossible task.

My review of Third Love, a lingerie company

Okay, ladies let’s be honest — lingerie is expensive. I don’t even mean lacy, sensual matching bra and panty sets —though those are pricey, too.

Whether it’s basic neutral-colored cotton underwear, sports bras, corset bras, t-shirt or even push-up bras, when you go to purchase a new bra you’ve got to be prepared to drop at least fifty bucks on a strip of cloth we, or at least I, can’t go without.

Furthermore, some studies estimate that 70 to 100% of women are wearing the wrong bra size. We spend all this money to wear bars that don’t fit. Personally, I find bra shopping to feel a lot like jean shopping. I always leave feeling like my body is atypical, I wear a different size at every store and my self-confidence is often gutted.

Besties, that is why I am on a crusade to find a company that will actually fit my body and provide you with my take on the different lingerie brands available.

Today, I present to you my product review of the company Third Love.

Third Love is a lingerie company that aims to provide more comfortable lingerie to women of all shapes and sizes. They offer half sizes, aesthetically pleasing pieces and are advertised as looking good under clothing. They claim to be able to give women the perfect fit by taking into account breast shape, cup size and band width to provide the most comfortable fit.

So of course I ordered a bra.

The product

I wish I could have ordered more of their products, but I am a college student and as we discussed earlier, bras are expensive. I ordered Third Love’s most recommended bra for me after visiting their “fitting room”.

As advertised, they took into account the issues I experience with my current bras, my shape and personal preferences such as wire or no wire.

At Victoria’s Secret, I wear anything from a D to a DDD depending on the band size to the type of bra. After taking the fitting quiz, I was recommended to try a 30F. Contrary to the various sizes I had been told I was, this was on the larger side for me.

I love sports bras, hate wires and prioritize comfort. Between my preferences and size, my number one recommended bra was the uplift wireless v-neck bra in coral. It was $39 and I got free shipping.

It took roughly a week to arrive and when I opened the package the bra itself was made from soft, breathable material. As for fit, that’s where it got a little rocky. Although the bra fits well in the band, it was loose in the straps and tight in the cups.

I wore the bra around for a few hours and after consulting my closest friend, my mom, she agreed that it was too tight. I decided to exchange it for a size up. It was a little difficult to figure out what size I needed to order to, but once I did figure it out the exchange was quick and easy.

My opinion

As of writing this my new bra has yet to arrive but I am not optimistic. Mostly because I decided to retake the fitting quiz. Upon retaking the quiz, I received an error message that they didn’t carry my size. What I typically wear, 28 DD, was not a size they carried.

My overall thoughts are as follows: it didn’t work for me, but it might for you. I found I really enjoyed the actual bra itself. It was comfortable and well made. The fitting room provided a less than perfect match but was pretty close to my actual size. My main issue with sizing is that my rib cage is just too damn small. I can see myself giving this company another try in the future because I did enjoy the actual product. If you wear a more typical size like 32 C, this might be the company for you.

Some things to note

While I had no issue with my exchange, some other users found customer service representatives difficult to get ahold of. Some people also were not happy with the lack of color options. I prefer more neutral-colored bras like nude, coral, white or black, so this didn’t bother me.

Finally, they offer more variety of products than I had the opportunity to try. Pajamas, proper lingerie and underwear in addition to bras. If I were to rate it out of a 5-star system I would give it a 5 for comfort and design, 5 for customer service and a 3 for fit. The fit obviously being the most important factor — it just wasn’t quite right for me.

Until next time, my search for my perfect bra will continue.