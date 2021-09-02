Chad Isaak found guilty in RJR murders

An overview of the RJR murder trials that took place in Mandan, N.D.

The trial of Chad Isaak, better known as the RJR trial, concluded on Friday, Aug. 20. Isaak was found guilty for the killings of four RJR employees, despite pleading not guilty. He was also charged with burglary, concealment within a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Sentencing for Isaak has not yet been decided. A pre-sentencing investigation was requested by Judge David Reich to further look into Isaak’s motives.

“I don’t have really any information about the defendant, I would like that, I think everyone would like to know a little bit more about the defendant before he’s sentenced in this manner,” said Judge David Reich. Isaak could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The killings occurred on April 1, 2019 in RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, North Dakota. The victims: William Cobb, Lois Cobb, Adam Fuehrer, and Robert Fakler, were all employees of RJR. Each of the victims was brutally murdered with multiple stab wounds and three of the victims had gunshot wounds.

Chad Isaak, 47, is a chiropractor and former Navy Veteran. He lived in a mobile home owned by RJR in Washburn, North Dakota. According to KSTP, “BCI Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel testified that investigators were not able to determine a possible motive, but that isn’t a requirement for a conviction.”

The widow of Robert Falker testified during the trial on Aug. 5. Jackie Falker is the former wife of Robert Falker and owner of RJR Maintenance and Management. She and her husband co-owned RJR together until his death.

Through tears, she told of her late husband’s character and the other victims who she had worked with. She also discussed RJR’s relationship with Isaak. Jackie recalled that Robert Falker had talked to Isaak about snow removal prior to his death. During the questioning, she recalled possibly meeting Isaak at a meet-and-greet in a mobile home park.

The discovery of an affair was also exposed during the investigation. Detectives discovered Robert Falker was having an affair with one of their residents. Jackie told the court that she first learned about the affair on April 30, about 30 days after Robert’s death.

“I still have a hard time believing it,” said Jackie Falker. After questioning the affair Jackie still stated that “He was my soulmate.”

The trial included many graphic images and serious questioning from the witnesses. According to KFYR news, “the state depended largely on circumstantial evidence that included a fiber analysis of clothing found in Isaak’s possession and fibers found on the victims, and an examination of gun parts found in Isaak’s freezer.”