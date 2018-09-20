Fargo Foodie| Roasted Garlic Potatoes

When growing up, many are not taught simple recipes for delicious food and have to resort to calling their parents to ask how to cook.
As a college student, it is the one thing you do not want to do. Calling up your parents every time you want to cook something different or something other than ramen can get annoying and repetitive.
To avoid asking for help with cooking, people tend to eat bland food or try something that ends up tasting gross, burnt or completely different than what they were aiming for.
A necessity to any meal is a side dish, something that gives the entrée something more and fills your stomach enough — so you are not starving two hours later.
The best side for any meal is potatoes. There are many ways to cook potatoes: fried, baked, mashed potato, the list goes on.
This recipe is for garnished roasted red potatoes (to keep it on the healthier side of than just fries).
Recipe
6 red potatoes (or enough to fill your pan evenly)
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Parsley
2 tablespoons minced garlic (wet not dry)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Chop up around six red potatoes. (If they are small, add a couple extra.) Cut them in half about four times to have a quarter-sized/bite-sized potato. The potatoes should fill the entire baking pan in one even layer.
- Take two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and drizzle on top. Then mix the potatoes so they are equally covered in the oil.
- Try to drizzle two tablespoons of wet minced garlic. This will be difficult because it is wet. Mix the potatoes around again so there are no clumps of garlic in one particular area. If you really like garlic, add in another tablespoon for a more intense garlic flavor. Don’t be worried if it seems like a lot because the heat takes most of the flavor away.
- Next, take about five pinches of parsley (or enough to lightly cover the potatoes) and sprinkle on top. Then mix the potatoes around again for an even spread.
- Make sure the potatoes are laid flat and not on top of each other. Then put the pan in the oven for 40-45 minutes or until brown. After 20 minutes, move the potatoes around so each side browns equally.
- Enjoy with any entrée of your choosing.