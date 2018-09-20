Fargo Foodie| Roasted Garlic Potatoes

When growing up, many are not taught simple recipes for delicious food and have to resort to calling their parents to ask how to cook.

As a college student, it is the one thing you do not want to do. Calling up your parents every time you want to cook something different or something other than ramen can get annoying and repetitive.

To avoid asking for help with cooking, people tend to eat bland food or try something that ends up tasting gross, burnt or completely different than what they were aiming for.

A necessity to any meal is a side dish, something that gives the entrée something more and fills your stomach enough — so you are not starving two hours later.

The best side for any meal is potatoes. There are many ways to cook potatoes: fried, baked, mashed potato, the list goes on.

This recipe is for garnished roasted red potatoes (to keep it on the healthier side of than just fries).

Recipe

6 red potatoes (or enough to fill your pan evenly)

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Parsley

2 tablespoons minced garlic (wet not dry)

Directions: