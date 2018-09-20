A Bison Abroad| Exploring Buenos Aires

For me, it is halfway through the semester and midterms have started, so I thought it was a great time to get out and explore the city I now call home. Knowing the different parts of Buenos Aires and actually seeing them are two different things.

First off, getting a tour of Teatro Colón is a must. The architecture of the building, along with its history, is beyond beautiful. The theater has the best acoustics in the entire world, and apparently Princess Diana made an appearance there when she was alive. This week, many of us plan to go see the ballet version of “Romeo and Juliet,” which will hopefully be a night to remember.

If you ever get a chance to travel to Buenos Aires, take time to walk around the streets that are not so populated. The neighborhoods (called barrios in Buenos Aires) that are smaller and have more residential area contain amazing street art that you won’t find in the more historic parts of town.

With a guided tour from BA Street Art, I got to take in the talent of artists from all over the world. The artists came to Buenos Aires, saw a wall they liked and displayed their creations for everyone to see.

The rule for street art in the city is if you see a wall you like, then you ask the owner of the building for permission to paint it. If the owner approves the design you made, then you are free to paint. Street art is helpful to the real estate owner. Usually taggers won’t ruin a painting with illegal graffiti.

If you are looking for a break from the noise of the city, take a trip to Palermo. In the heart of Buenos Aires there is the amazing Botanical Gardens. The gardens are five blocks full of trees and plants like no other. I have never seen palm trees so tall or grass so green. The gardens are a wonderful place to sit on a bench, relax and enjoy the feeling of not being surrounded by skyscrapers. The horns on the outside of the gates are barely audible, leaving you the freedom to take in the surrounding nature.

Farther into Palermo, after walking down a quiet street, full of comfy cafés and unbelievable architecture, the Japanese gardens await. The red arches, bridges and flowers pop against the green trees and bushes. If you were in the foreign country of Argentina before, you are now in Japan. The picturesque gardens are hard to leave after taking in the views.

Barrio La Boca ends the weekend expeditions. Being one of the oldest parts of the city, the neighborhood sits on the port of Buenos Aires. This last weekend, el barrio hosted a festival called Ciudad Emergente that celebrates all forms of up and coming art. Young aspiring artists from all over the country wanting to show off their talents came to la Boca in hopes of being noticed. Dance performances, singers, actors and painters all looking to be famous.

Who needs to study for midterms when the city waits? It is never too late to get out and explore a place you plan to be living in for a long period of time.