Women’s Golf Finishes 6th at Summit League Championships

The North Dakota State women’s golf team has had a season of outstanding performances and tournament victories. Now it was their chance to prove that they were the most outstanding team in the Summit League by winning the postseason tournament at the Firekeeper Golf Course in Jackson City, Kansas. Before the tournament began it was announced that Elise Hoven was named to the All-Summit League Women’s Golf Second Team and sophomore Madi Hicks earned a spot on the Honorable Mention list. The duo helped the Bison to a 297.1 average as a team, the lowest in NDSU history, and ranks third in the Summit League. The two hope to guide the Bison to a Summit League championship.

Day 1

Round one for the team did not go well as they sat in seventh place with a score of 303; only the University of North Dakota finished with a worse score of 313. Norah Roberts carded a 75 (+3) in the first round and was tied for 16th place. Catherine Monty was also tied for 16th place with a 75 (+3). Madi Hicks was tied for 21st with a 76 (+4), while Elise Hoven was tied for 25th place with a 77 (+5). Leah Skaar closed out the group tied for 30th place with a 78 (+6). After the first round concluded, Denver University held the top spot after shooting a 275 (-13). Oral Roberts University (283) was in second place while the University of St. Thomas (298) and South Dakota State University (298) were tied for third.

Day 2

Round two was a slight improvement as the team moved up one spot into a tie for sixth place after day two of the Summit League Championship. Madi Hicks moved up eight spots on the leaderboard to a tie for 13th place after carding a 77 (+5) with two birdies and an eagle. Norah Roberts was tied for 15th place, while Catherine Monty was tied for 21st place.

Elise Hoven was tied for 24th place and Leah Skaar closed out the group in 33rd place. The Bison carded rounds of 303 and 319 for a two-round total of 622. They were tied with the University of Nebraska-Omaha in sixth place. Denver remained in the top spot with a 21-shot lead and was -1 through the first two rounds.

Day 3

NDSU finished the tournament in sixth place. The Bison recorded rounds of 303, 319 and 302 for a 54-hole total of 924 to finish in sixth place. Denver took the spot after recording a -14. Oral Roberts came in second place, while St. Thomas and South Dakota State finished tied for third place. Madi Hicks led the way for the Bison in the final round recording a +3 on the par 72 course with two birdies to finish tied for 14th place. Norah Roberts also carded a +3 with three birdies to finish in 16th place. Elise Hoven finished tied for 24th place, while Catherine Monty was two spots back and tied for 26th place. Cora Larson, who subbed in for Leah Skaar in the final round, carded a 75 (+3) with two birdies.