Women’s Basketball Moves to Super 16 Round Of WNIT After Defeating Montana, 72-63

The North Dakota State Women’s basketball team defeated the University of Montana in the second round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) on Monday at the Scheels Center. The atmosphere was filled with electric energy that consisted of 2254 fans.

The Bison started the game off with a three by Abby Krzewinski. NDSU (22-11, 13-3 Summit League) and Montana (23-10, 13-5 Big Sky) fought a tight battle, with neither team having a double-digit lead until the fourth quarter, with a free throw from Abby Schulte for NDSU. The Bison made 17-of-18 free throws, giving them 94.4% accuracy for the game.

Abbie Draper had 18 points and seven rebounds, including six free throws. Elle Evans put up 17 points and four rebounds. Schulte had 12 points, five rebounds, and five game-high assists for the Bison.

Together, NDSU shot 40.3% from the field, with 38 points coming from the paint. North Dakota State had 14 second-chance points and 12 points off turnovers. The team also had a 46-25 lead in rebounds.

The Bison move into the next round of the WNIT, the Super 16, to play the winner of the Tuesday night matchup between Minnesota and Pacific. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Williams Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota. Official details are to be released, with the third round taking place from March 27 through the 29.