This Week in NDSU Athletics: Spring Break Edition

While all of us were enjoying our spring break in different parts of the northern hemisphere, NDSU athletics was hard at work on the field. The main events were of course in Sioux Falls for the Summit League Basketball tournament, but the other teams in the NDSU athletics stable were competing in games and tournaments all around the country. Here is what the various squads were up to during spring break from March 4 to the 10.

Softball

The NDSU softball team had a rough spring break as they lost all five games during spring break at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California. The Bison dropped their first two games against Santa Clara by scores of 3-2 and 4-3. They then lost to Loyola Marymount 6-5 in extra innings. The Bison rounded out the five-game losing skid with back-to-back losses to tournament host San Jose State by the scores of 4-3 and 2-1. The bright side for the Bison is they lost each game by just one run. The luck didn’t go their way, but they have a chance to pick up some wins at Pacific and then the St. Mary’s tournament in Moraga, California.

Wrestling

NDSU Wrestling is finishing out a down season at the Big 12 championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The bright spot was 174-pounder Gaven Sax as he finished second in the championships. 149-pounder Max Petersen finished in eighth, but with Sax’s finish of second, he earned an automatic invite to the NCAA championships at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City.

Baseball

NDSU Baseball dropped 2 of three games in Hammond, Louisiana, against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. The Bison took the series opener winning by the score of 6-3; the offense was carried by Will Busch who knocked in three runs while Nolan Johnson pitched seven strong innings to help the Bison win the opener. The Bison would drop the latter two games by 8-6 and 11-10 scores. NDSU will play at LSU on Tuesday and then open Summit League play with Omaha this weekend.

