Thanksgiving a Time to Give Back

As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many in Fargo seek ways to give back to their community. This time of year serves as an opportunity for reflection and to extend support to those in need. There are a variety of ways to volunteer or donate in the Fargo area, ranging from food drives to supporting local shelters, all of which contribute to fostering a sense of community and compassion.

Local Food Drives and Food Banks

Food insecurity is a pressing issue, particularly during the holiday season. The Great Plains Food Bank plays a critical role in addressing this challenge by collecting non-perishable food items and money donations, which are then used to purchase food in bulk for distribution to local families. Volunteers at the warehouse help sort and pack these donations, ensuring that food reaches those who need it most.The Salvation Army also organizes food drives and prepares Thanksgiving meal kits for families, allowing them to celebrate the holiday together. Donations of canned and boxed foods can be made at various grocery stores throughout Fargo to help support these efforts.

Homeless Shelters and Warming Centers

As winter sets in, the demand for services at homeless shelters and warming centers increases. Organizations such as Churches United for the Homeless in Moorhead and the New Life Center in Fargo offer shelter, food and essential support services to individuals experiencing homelessness. Volunteers are needed to help serve meals, organize clothing donations and assist with daily operations. Both organizations also accept donations of winter clothing, blankets and hygiene products, which are essential during the colder months. These items provide warmth and comfort to those who do not have access to adequate shelter.

Holiday Toy Drives

For families facing financial hardship, purchasing holiday gifts for children can be a significant challenge. The United Way of Cass-Clay’s “Giving Tree” program provides an opportunity for individuals to “adopt” a child or family, purchasing items from their wish lists and bringing holiday joy to local children. The program collects toys, books and gift cards for distribution to families across the region. Local businesses also participate in toy drives, such as the “Toys for Tots” program, which accepts new, unwrapped toys for children in need.

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels Fargo delivers hot, nutritious meals to seniors and individuals with disabilities, helping them maintain their independence. Volunteering as a meal delivery driver offers a direct way to support this cause, and it provides an opportunity to engage with recipients, offering both companionship and safety checks. In addition to volunteer efforts, the program accepts money donations to help cover the costs of meal preparation and delivery.

Animal Shelters and Pet Food Drives

For those interested in supporting animals, the Homeward Animal Shelter and the Humane Society Fargo-Moorhead offer numerous ways to give back. These organizations rely on volunteers to assist with pet care, adoption events and general shelter maintenance. They also accept donations of pet food, toys, and bedding, which help ensure the health and comfort of animals while they await adoption.

Blood Drives

Blood donations are always in high demand, particularly during the winter months. Vitalant, an organization based in Fargo, regularly holds blood drives to ensure an adequate blood supply for local hospitals. Donors can schedule appointments online or attend blood drives held at various locations throughout the city. Each donation has the potential to save up to three lives, making blood donation a powerful way to give back during the Thanksgiving season.

The Thanksgiving season is an excellent time to reflect on one’s blessings and take action to support those in need. Whether through volunteering or donating to one of the many local organizations in Fargo, there are numerous opportunities to make a meaningful impact on the community. Each act of kindness, no matter how small, helps create a feeling of thankfulness and togetherness.