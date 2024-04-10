Softball Drops Two of Three at UNLV

The North Dakota State softball team played against the University of Nevada Las Vegas in a three-game series, losing the series two games to one. The games took place at Eller Media Stadium in Las Vegas.

NDSU (16-25) got the win in the first game, with a thrilling ninth-inning home run from Jasmyn Yessian to break the tie. The Bison finished the game with seven hits, two hits coming from Ella Claus. Savvy Williams pitched for all nine innings, ultimately leading the Bison to the win.

In the second game, UNLV started with a home run and a 3-0 lead. In the lively second inning, NDSU responded with 4 players reaching home. LV’s Maddie Schmidt scored with a hit from Jesse Farrell, who later scored another run bringing UNLV up by a run. The Bison were able to grab another run from Riley Leadstrom in the fifth inning but scored one point in the fifth and two in the sixth. Reanna Rudd and Zoe King each had two hits, contributing to the seven hits for the Bison. Addie Bowers ended the game with two strikeouts and only let eight runs in six innings past her.

On Sunday, NDSU fell in their final game of the series to UNLV 16-7. In the first inning, Bella Dean and Chloe Woldruff both got hits for the Bison to start the game. Also in the first, UNLV scored 11 runs, then later in the second inning five runs. The Bison got RBI hits from Zoe King and Ava Chavarria to bring the final score to 16-7, UNLV.

Your NDSU softball team will be facing SDSU at Tharaldson Park for another series on April 13th and April 14th in the sunny spring weather. Tune into Bison 1660 this weekend where Spectrum sports editor, Grant Hubbard, will be on the call.